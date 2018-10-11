Log in
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust : will announce its 2018 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

10/11/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

Montréal, Québec (October 10, 2018): BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ('BTB') announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, after closing of the markets.

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) management will hold a conference call to present BTB's financial results and performance for the third quarter 2018 ended on September 30, 2018:

DATE: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

TIME: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)

DIAL: 1-416-764-8609 (from Toronto and overseas) access code 90277584# 1-888-390-0605 (from North America) toll free, access code 90277584#. To ensure your participation, please dial in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

WEBCAST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1858485/31A68D23B5A2CA0389D4A34363223BC4

REPLAY: From November 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2018, dial 1-416-764-8677 conference ID number 277584#, or dial toll free 1-888-390-0541 conference ID number 277584#.

The media and all interested parties may attend the call in listening mode only.

Conference call operators will coordinate the question and answer period, and will instruct participants regarding the procedures for the call.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 71 commercial, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of more than 5.6 million square feet. BTB's assets value is approximately $830M. The objectives of BTB are: i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Michel Léonard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 228 		Mr. Benoit Cyr
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
514-286-0188, ext. 230

Disclaimer

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:22:02 UTC
