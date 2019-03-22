BTB Security : Announces Sponsorship of CyberPatriot to Support National Youth Cybersecurity Education

BTB Security, a cybersecurity consulting and advisory firm, today announced its sponsorship of The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program which encourages students to explore careers in cybersecurity.

“Both private and public organizations face the challenge of finding and recruiting skilled cybersecurity talent to stay ahead of today’s threats,” said Ron Schlecht, managing partner of BTB Security. “CyberPatriot reaches students at a young age, encouraging them to pursue professions within cybersecurity, while equipping them with the skills needed to have long, successful careers.”

The program, established by the U.S. Air Force Association, teaches K-12 students the foundational skills in cybersecurity, and is designed to attract students to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, including cybersecurity.

CyberPatriot educates young students through several programs starting in elementary school. At the earliest stages, the program teaches cyber hygiene and defensive practices. At the middle and high school level, CyberPatriot facilitates camps for middle and high school students. The program culminates in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, in which school-based teams compete against one another to identify vulnerabilities in IT networks, and are tasked with hardening the systems while maintaining services.

“A career in cybersecurity can be both challenging and highly rewarding,” Schlecht continued. “By sponsoring CyberPatriot, we are supporting the next generation of professionals who will one day be responsible for advancing the industry.”

