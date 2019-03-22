BTB Security : Announces Sponsorship of CyberPatriot to Support National Youth Cybersecurity Education

BTB
Security, a cybersecurity consulting and advisory firm, today
announced its sponsorship of The
CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program which encourages
students to explore careers in cybersecurity.
“Both private and public organizations face the challenge of finding and
recruiting skilled cybersecurity talent to stay ahead of today’s
threats,” said Ron Schlecht, managing partner of BTB Security.
“CyberPatriot reaches students at a young age, encouraging them to
pursue professions within cybersecurity, while equipping them with the
skills needed to have long, successful careers.”
The program, established by the U.S. Air Force Association, teaches K-12
students the foundational skills in cybersecurity, and is designed to
attract students to careers in science, technology, engineering, and
mathematics, including cybersecurity.
CyberPatriot educates young students through several programs starting
in elementary school. At the earliest stages, the program teaches cyber
hygiene and defensive practices. At the middle and high school level,
CyberPatriot facilitates camps for middle and high school students. The
program culminates in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, in
which school-based teams compete against one another to identify
vulnerabilities in IT networks, and are tasked with hardening the
systems while maintaining services.
“A career in cybersecurity can be both challenging and highly
rewarding,” Schlecht continued. “By sponsoring CyberPatriot, we are
supporting the next generation of professionals who will one day be
responsible for advancing the industry.”
