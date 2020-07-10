Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BTIG : Announces Plans to Continue Working from Home Throughout the Remainder of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BTIG announced today that they anticipate their U.S. offices will remain closed and that its employees will continue to work remotely throughout the remainder of 2020. As one of the first financial services firms to send its employees home to work remotely in early March 2020, BTIG continues to evaluate the ongoing pandemic and believes that in order to protect its employees, their families and its business operations that it will maintain its current work from home status across its U.S. offices. Firm leadership has stated that until there is more clarity around the specific risks posed by indoor environments, the transmission of COVID-19, and how to provide a safe and healthy work environment, they do not anticipate a return to its offices in the near term. The firm has acknowledged that remote work will now play a prominent role in the culture at BTIG, and management is focusing on how it will enable employees to adapt to new methods of communication and collaboration.

BTIG initially targeted September for the start of a phased return to its 11 U.S.-based offices. Now, the firm has decided to wait and further monitor local re-openings in the states in which BTIG maintains offices before formalizing any specific re-opening plans. The decision applies to all staff, including the trading teams.

“The quick and committed pivot to remote work by all of our employees has been remarkable,” said Jennifer Mermel, Chief Operating Officer of BTIG. “There is no need for any immediate return to the office in any of our U.S. locations. Our staff is secure in their positions, business is operating without disruption, and client feedback has been strong. When the indicators change, BTIG will respond accordingly.”

“Employee safety and wellness is a top priority at BTIG,” stated Danielle Karpf, Managing Director and Head of Human Resources at BTIG. “While many of our team members miss direct interaction with colleagues, they recognize that we are taking the necessary steps to protect their health and well-being.”

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aHONDA MOTOR : China firm tie up over electric car battery development
AQ
08:48aRecruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
GL
08:47aPOWERBAND : IIROC Trading Halt - PBX
AQ
08:47aHANDICARE PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Handicares interim report January-June 2020
AQ
08:47aACME UNITED CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
08:47aITM : and RadioMedix announce Drug Master File Submission for ITM :'s 68Ge/68Ga Generator GeGant® for the U.S. Market
BU
08:46aDAIICHI SANKYO : EMA Validates and Grants Accelerated Assessment for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for the Treatment of HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
AQ
08:46aSLAM EXPLORATION : Awarded $30,000 for Drilling Maisie Gold
AQ
08:46aBINOVI TECHNOLOGIES : Secures VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses through a Strategic Product Acquisition and Announces Private Placement
AQ
08:46aMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group