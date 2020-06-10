BTIG : Builds Out Healthcare Research Division with Biotechnology Analyst Dae Gon Ha, PhD

BTIG announced today that Dae Gon Ha, PhD, has joined the firm’s Healthcare Research team as a Vice President and Biotechnology Analyst. Dr. Ha will be based in BTIG’s Boston office and report to David Lenchus, Director of Research, at BTIG.

Prior to BTIG, Dr. Ha spent five years as an Equity Research Associate and Analyst at SVB Leerink researching biotechnology companies with a focus on rare diseases. Previously, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ha earned a PhD in microbiology and immunology from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and a BA with honors in biology from Grinnell College.

“We are excited to add Dae Gon to the Research and Strategy team,” said Mr. Lenchus. “He will play a pivotal role in expanding our biotech coverage. Dae Gon will help guide investors with their understanding of rare diseases, therapeutics and trends across the industry.”

The firm continues to strategically expand its presence in biotechnology with notable hires to bolster its healthcare research coverage. Dr. Ha joins an experienced team of healthcare research professionals. Existing BTIG Biotechnology Analysts include Bert Hazlett, Thomas Shrader, PhD, CFA, and Julian Harrison. Other BTIG Healthcare Analysts include Sung Ji Nam, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools, Marie Thibault, Medical Technology and Digital Health, and Ryan Zimmerman, Medical Technology.

BTIG Research and Strategy provides comprehensive reports, industry observations and other insights for clients. The team’s sector focus includes consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications. Visit www.btigresearch.com to learn more.

