BTIG : Builds Out Healthcare Research Division with Biotechnology Analyst Dae Gon Ha, PhD

06/10/2020 | 08:33am EDT

BTIG announced today that Dae Gon Ha, PhD, has joined the firm’s Healthcare Research team as a Vice President and Biotechnology Analyst. Dr. Ha will be based in BTIG’s Boston office and report to David Lenchus, Director of Research, at BTIG.

Prior to BTIG, Dr. Ha spent five years as an Equity Research Associate and Analyst at SVB Leerink researching biotechnology companies with a focus on rare diseases. Previously, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Microbiology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ha earned a PhD in microbiology and immunology from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and a BA with honors in biology from Grinnell College.

“We are excited to add Dae Gon to the Research and Strategy team,” said Mr. Lenchus. “He will play a pivotal role in expanding our biotech coverage. Dae Gon will help guide investors with their understanding of rare diseases, therapeutics and trends across the industry.”

The firm continues to strategically expand its presence in biotechnology with notable hires to bolster its healthcare research coverage. Dr. Ha joins an experienced team of healthcare research professionals. Existing BTIG Biotechnology Analysts include Bert Hazlett, Thomas Shrader, PhD, CFA, and Julian Harrison. Other BTIG Healthcare Analysts include Sung Ji Nam, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools, Marie Thibault, Medical Technology and Digital Health, and Ryan Zimmerman, Medical Technology.

BTIG Research and Strategy provides comprehensive reports, industry observations and other insights for clients. The team’s sector focus includes consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications. Visit www.btigresearch.com to learn more.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.


© Business Wire 2020
