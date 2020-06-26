BTIG : Continues Global Expansion with Oslo, Norway Affiliate Location and Adds Erik Rønnov as Its Chief Executive Officer

BTIG announced today that it has opened an affiliate office in Oslo, Norway. BTIG Norway AS marks the firm’s fourth affiliate location in Europe and its 18th location globally. Erik Rønnov, an Oslo-based, veteran financial services executive, has joined BTIG Norway AS as its Chief Executive Officer, and will lead the firm’s business development efforts in the region.

BTIG Norway AS represents another opportunity in Europe for BTIG, which began its expansion on the continent more than a decade ago. Today, the firm provides services for institutional and corporate clients across major financial centers in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia. It established its European presence with BTIG Limited in London opening its doors in 2008, followed by Edinburgh in 2015 and then Stockholm in 2018.

BTIG’s initial focus in Norway began through its relationship with established corporate clients, who the firm has successfully structured investment banking transactions for in the region. It plans to continue to build upon the momentum and facilitate and structure equity capital markets, debt capital advisory, private placements and mergers and acquisition assignments for companies across the various sectors it covers through its banking platform.

“The move into Norway is in line with our business model for growth. By leveraging our existing resources and strategically hiring local professionals worldwide, we are better prepared to effectively respond to the needs of clients. Oslo is the ideal location for us to establish an affiliated banking presence and cultivate relationships with Nordic-based corporate clients. Erik is a widely respected industry leader and we are pleased to have him lead our initiatives in Norway and the surrounding region,” noted Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG.

Mr. Rønnov has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to BTIG, he ran his own financing advisory firm. Previously, Mr. Rønnov was a partner in corporate finance with Fondsfinans in Oslo. He spent 11 years in London with Credit Suisse and UBS as a Director and Key Accounts Manager for large institutional investors. Mr. Rønnov also founded and sold a high-net-worth asset management boutique and was Head of Equity Trading for Handelsbanken in Oslo. He began his career at SG Warburg in London. Mr. Rønnov holds a BSc in business administration from Bath University.

“I am thrilled to join BTIG, and to lead the effort to scale and market the firm’s product suite and banking expertise to clients and prospects in Oslo,” said Mr. Rønnov. “I believe in the firm’s value proposition, fully embrace its agility and look forward to working with my global counterparts to source opportunities for clients.”

BTIG Investment Banking’s expertise spans the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. The firm’s banking products include mergers and acquisitions, capital markets advisory, IPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, SPACs, private placements, convertibles, debt and corporate buybacks. Clients benefit from actionable market intelligence, and BTIG’s comprehensive understanding of financial dynamics. Aftermarket services include trading, corporate access, as well as proprietary research and strategy products.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005225/en/