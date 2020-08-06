BTIG : Healthcare Investment Banking Team Adds Managing Director, Private Placement Specialist J. Rory Rohan

BTIG announced today that it has hired J. Rory Rohan as a Managing Director within its Healthcare Investment Banking division. Mr. Rohan will be based in the firm’s New York office, and will report to K.C. Stone, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, at BTIG.

In his new role, Mr. Rohan will work to expand the firm’s life sciences capabilities and private placement services across its investment banking verticals. As a dedicated product specialist, he will be tasked with structuring and originating transactions for corporate clients. BTIG Investment Banking has seen a steady increase in its deal flow and banking activity in the last 12 months. To support the needs of its growing corporate client segment, the firm has hired a number of senior bankers this year.

“We are pleased to welcome Rory to BTIG,” said Matt Clark, Chief Operating Officer, BTIG Investment Banking. “Life sciences is an important area of growth for the firm and we believe Rory’s experience will make an immediate impact on clients as they evaluate the marketplace. As a private placement specialist, he will also operate as a valuable extension of our Equity Capital Markets team, where he can help clients strategize capital raising solutions.”

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Rohan was a Managing Director at RHK Capital, focused on private offerings of debt and equity for middle-market issuers. He has more than 15 years of transactional experience. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rohan held several similar private capital markets roles at Enclave Capital and Midtown Partners & Co. He co-authored “Monetary Reform from a Comparative-Theoretical Perspective,” which appears in the Fall 2004 edition of the Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics. Mr. Rohan earned a BS in economics from Hampden-Sydney College, and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.

“Given Rory’s life science expertise, we are confident that he will strengthen our healthcare banking platform and enhance our ability to assist clients at all stages of development,” noted Mr. Stone. “Partnering with our existing team, he will help lead important discussions with key prospects, and provide meaningful guidance to clients throughout the offering process.”

BTIG’s Investment Banking effort continues to gain traction in facilitating advisory services for growth-oriented companies. Assignments vary across equity capital markets, debt capital advisory, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory. Its Investment Banking expertise spans the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. The firm’s banking products include M&A, capital markets advisory, IPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, SPACs, private placements, convertibles, debt and corporate buybacks. Clients benefit from actionable market intelligence, and BTIG’s comprehensive understanding of financial dynamics. Aftermarket services include trading, corporate access, as well as proprietary research and strategy products.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005311/en/