BTIG : Research and Strategy Hires Industry Veteran Jake Fuller to Launch Digital Services Coverage

BTIG announced today that Jake Fuller has joined the firm as a Managing Director to launch digital services research coverage. Mr. Fuller will be based in BTIG’s New York office and report to David Lenchus, Director of Research, at BTIG.

The addition of digital services is part of BTIG’s strategic expansion of its existing technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector coverage. Mr. Fuller will serve as the lead Digital Services Analyst, and joins other BTIG TMT Analysts including Marvin Fong, CFA, E-Commerce, Gray Powell, CFA, Security and Analytics Software, and Matthew VanVliet, CFA, Application Software.

“Jake is a notable addition to our Research and Strategy team,” said Mr. Lenchus. “We believe he offers differentiated views and proprietary data sets that will deliver impactful insights to our institutional and corporate client base.”

Mr. Fuller has more than 20 years of sell-side research experience. Prior to BTIG, he spent five years at Guggenheim Securities, where he was a Managing Director and an Internet and Lodging Research Analyst. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fuller held similar analyst roles at FBR, Lazard, Soleil Securities, Thomas Weisel, Credit Suisse First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, where his coverage spanned casinos, hotels, leisure, eTravel and Internet.

“We are pleased to welcome Jake to BTIG,” said Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG. “Digital services have changed almost every facet of life including the way people and companies interact with one another. We look forward to Jake’s thought leadership as he helps clients navigate the way companies respond to the new ways of customer interaction.”

BTIG Research and Strategy provides comprehensive reports, industry observations and other insights for clients. The team’s sector focus includes consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications. Visit www.btigresearch.com to learn more.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005286/en/