Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BTIG : Research and Strategy Hires Industry Veteran Jake Fuller to Launch Digital Services Coverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:33am EDT

BTIG announced today that Jake Fuller has joined the firm as a Managing Director to launch digital services research coverage. Mr. Fuller will be based in BTIG’s New York office and report to David Lenchus, Director of Research, at BTIG.

The addition of digital services is part of BTIG’s strategic expansion of its existing technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector coverage. Mr. Fuller will serve as the lead Digital Services Analyst, and joins other BTIG TMT Analysts including Marvin Fong, CFA, E-Commerce, Gray Powell, CFA, Security and Analytics Software, and Matthew VanVliet, CFA, Application Software.

“Jake is a notable addition to our Research and Strategy team,” said Mr. Lenchus. “We believe he offers differentiated views and proprietary data sets that will deliver impactful insights to our institutional and corporate client base.”

Mr. Fuller has more than 20 years of sell-side research experience. Prior to BTIG, he spent five years at Guggenheim Securities, where he was a Managing Director and an Internet and Lodging Research Analyst. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fuller held similar analyst roles at FBR, Lazard, Soleil Securities, Thomas Weisel, Credit Suisse First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, where his coverage spanned casinos, hotels, leisure, eTravel and Internet.

“We are pleased to welcome Jake to BTIG,” said Scott Kovalik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTIG. “Digital services have changed almost every facet of life including the way people and companies interact with one another. We look forward to Jake’s thought leadership as he helps clients navigate the way companies respond to the new ways of customer interaction.”

BTIG Research and Strategy provides comprehensive reports, industry observations and other insights for clients. The team’s sector focus includes consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, and technology, media and telecommunications. Visit www.btigresearch.com to learn more.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:55aBP Plans to Cut Close to 10,000 Jobs
DJ
08:52aSUPERIOR PLUS : IIROC Trading Halt - SPB
AQ
08:52aPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
08:52aLPL Financial and Private Advisor Group Welcome Broadway Graham Wealth Partners
GL
08:51aBRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51aNANOX : Signs Agreement With Promedica Bioelectronics for the Deployment of 500 Nanox :.ARC Units in Italy
BU
08:50aHURCO COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aIDEANOMICS : MEG Begins EV Taxi Deliveries in Guilin, Guanxi Province
PR
08:50aHuman Unitec International Finalizes Non-Dilutive Acquisition of Arquata Logistics Services in Europe Adding Approximately $2.1 Million USD in Annual Revenues
NE
08:50aCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Gilead shares rise 5% on report of AstraZeneca's interest in megamerger
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group