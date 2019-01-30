BTIG to Host Annual Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, Utah: February 27 - 28, 2019

Firm’s MedTech, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Event to Attract More Than 80 Established and Emerging Healthcare Companies

BTIG announced today that it will host its annual Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, Utah from Wednesday, February 27th through Thursday, February 28, 2019. The two-day conference will offer one-on-one company meetings, where BTIG will connect management teams with active institutional investor clients. Corporate management teams will have opportunities to share their stories, focusing on their latest innovations and strategies. More than 80 public and private multinational and industry disrupting medtech, life science and diagnostic tool companies plan to participate this year.

BTIG’s conference will be co-hosted by Sean Lavin, MD, BTIG Medical Technology Analyst, Sung Ji Nam, BTIG Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Analyst, and Ryan Zimmerman, BTIG Medical Technology Analyst.

“Our 2019 conference provides a unique forum for company management and institutional investors to learn from one another,” commented David Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG. “BTIG continues to tap into our deep network of relationships to structure compelling events that offer innovative and differentiated insights for clients.”

“BTIG’s annual healthcare conference continues to attract some of the most interesting emerging companies and established brands in the marketplace across medtech, life science and diagnostics,” noted Dr. Lavin. “Hosting the event each year has helped to foster important discussions between investors and management teams and continues to add value for conference participants.”

The conference is produced by BTIG Corporate Access, a team of dedicated professionals who specialize in high-touch event execution and matching investors with relevant company management across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. For more information about the conference, including a list of presenting companies, please contact a BTIG representative or email info@btig.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

To learn more about BTIG, visit https://www.btig.com/.

