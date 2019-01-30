BTIG to Host Annual Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, Utah: February 27 - 28, 2019

BTIG
announced today that it will host its annual Healthcare Conference
in Snowbird, Utah from Wednesday, February 27th through
Thursday, February 28, 2019. The two-day conference will offer
one-on-one company meetings, where BTIG will connect management teams
with active institutional investor clients. Corporate management teams
will have opportunities to share their stories, focusing on their latest
innovations and strategies. More than 80 public and private
multinational and industry disrupting medtech, life science and
diagnostic tool companies plan to participate this year.
BTIG’s conference will be co-hosted by Sean Lavin, MD,
BTIG Medical Technology Analyst, Sung Ji Nam, BTIG Life
Science and Diagnostic Tools Analyst, and Ryan Zimmerman, BTIG
Medical Technology Analyst.
“Our 2019 conference provides a unique forum for company management and
institutional investors to learn from one another,” commented David
Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG. “BTIG continues to tap
into our deep network of relationships to structure compelling events
that offer innovative and differentiated insights for clients.”
“BTIG’s annual healthcare conference continues to attract some of the
most interesting emerging companies and established brands in the
marketplace across medtech, life science and diagnostics,” noted Dr.
Lavin. “Hosting the event each year has helped to foster important
discussions between investors and management teams and continues to add
value for conference participants.”
The conference is produced by BTIG Corporate Access, a team of dedicated
professionals who specialize in high-touch event execution and matching
investors with relevant company management across the consumer, energy,
financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping and technology, media and
telecommunications sectors. For more information about the conference,
including a list of presenting companies, please contact a BTIG
representative or email info@btig.com.
About BTIG
BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional
trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services.
With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG,
LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and
in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and
insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income,
currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange,
interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The
firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic
and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime
brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and
strategy, commission management and more.
To learn more about BTIG, visit https://www.btig.com/.
Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/Disclaimer.aspx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005294/en/