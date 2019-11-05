Log in
BTIG : to Host Digital Health Conference on November 20, 2019 in New York

11/05/2019 | 08:34am EST

Event to Feature Emerging and Established Industry Innovators

BTIG announced today that it will host the “BTIG Digital Health 2019: Industry Innovators on What’s Next” conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019in New York. Hosted by Andrea Alfonso and Marie Thibault, BTIG Digital Health Analysts, the firm’s private event will include panels featuring leadership from emerging digital health companies, influential payors and established industry titans and pioneers.

Discussion topics will include corporate management teams’ successes and challenges, and offer insight into commercialization, regulation and reimbursement. Key themes for the panels include bridging big tech and healthcare to address gaps; today’s challenges; clinical evidence; developing commercial models for prescription digital therapeutics; finding the right partnerships; and the innovation gap – the view from industry leaders.

“Our featured panelists and moderators are launching digital healthcare tools that are shaping the future of the preventative care and treatment space,” commented David Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG. “BTIG’s event this November will help some of the most intriguing companies share their corporate growth stories and update our institutional investor clients on how to prepare for the next generation of healthcare industry disruptors.”

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping and technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

For more information about the conference, email info@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend.

To access BTIG insights, contact a BTIG representative or visit www.btigresearch.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.


© Business Wire 2019
