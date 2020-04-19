BTIG : to Offer Free Trading Services for Organizations Linked to First Responders and Other COVID-19 Response Personnel, Pension Funds, Endowments and Charitable Foundations

BTIG announced today that it plans to offer free trading services in support of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts. The firm’s donated services are aimed at supporting those institutions that are designated as dedicated charitable funds, state and union pension funds, medical and educational endowments as well as fire and police benefit programs. Members and beneficiaries of these entities include COVID-19 first responders, medical professionals and other essential community programs, workers and their families.

By donating its trading services, BTIG hopes to financially assist the brave professionals who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. The firm’s new program, which officially begins today, will be available for the next six months.

“All of us have been humbled by the response effort and sacrifice of our first responders, healthcare workers and those in our communities fighting COVID-19. At BTIG, our employees have been eager to find ways to give back and aid the recovery. While we do not produce goods we can donate, we do have expertise and services we can provide free of charge to benefit the heroes of this global pandemic,” said Scott Kovalik, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BTIG.

“BTIG has a long history of charitable giving to people and organizations in need. We are proud to leverage our resources to contribute to the work of these organizations and their members. The human and economic impact of COVID-19 is devastating and every one of us at BTIG is personally and professionally vested in doing what we can to support responders and the recovery efforts,” noted Steven Starker, Co-Founder of BTIG.

For more information about program eligibility, please contact a BTIG representative or email info@btig.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer.aspx.

To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200419005027/en/