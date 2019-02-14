Log in
BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : Estimated January 2019 U.S. Airline Traffic Data

02/14/2019 | 11:07am EST

Estimated January unadjusted all-time highs

Unadjusted passenger enplanements: Estimated systemwide, domestic, and international passenger enplanements reached new highs for the month of January compared to reported data for previous years.

Estimated January 2019 systemwide passengers (68.1M), domestic passengers (59.1M) and international passengers (8.94M) compared to:

Previous Month from December 2018 Estimate:

Systemwide: Down 6.1 percent from 72.5 million
Domestic: Down 6.5 percent from 63.3 million
International: Down 3.0 percent from 9.22 million

Previous Year from January 2018 Reported:

Systemwide: Up 5.7 percent from 64.4 million
Domestic: Up 5.9 percent from 55.8 million
International: Up 4.0 percent from 8.60 million

Three Years from Previous January 2016 Reported:

Systemwide: Up 16.4 percent from 60.8 million
Domestic: Up 15.7 percent from 52.5 million
International: Up 21.0 percent from 8.33 million

Unadjusted revenue passenger-miles: Systemwide, domestic, and international revenue passenger miles (RPMs) reached new estimated highs for the month of January compared to reported data for previous years.

Unadjusted available seat-miles: Systemwide, domestic, and international available seat miles (ASMs) reached new estimated highs for the month of January compared to reported data for previous years.

Load Factor:

Systemwide estimate: 79.7 down 0.6 points from all-time January high (80.3) reported in 2014.
Domestic estimate: 79.4 down 1.3 points from all-time January high (80.7) reported in 2014.
International estimate: 80.4 up 0.8 points from previous all-time January high (79.6) reported in 2014.

Unadjusted load factor rose from the reported January 2018 (78.8) to the estimated January 2019 (79.7) because estimated passenger travel grew faster (6.0 percent increase in RPMs) than estimated system capacity (4.9 percent increase in ASMs).

Unadjusted trends are for the time period January 1996 to present based on data reported by U.S. airlines through November and BTS estimates for the two most recent months. Data through November are available at Customize Table. Reported data and estimates for the two most recent months can be downloaded from the seasonally-adjusted data page.

U.S. Airlines Reported Data for November

Seasonally Adjusted:

Reported November 2018 systemwide passengers (74.9M), domestic passengers (65.5M) and international passengers (9.35M) compared to:

Previous Month from October 2018:

Systemwide: Down 0.1 percent from 74.9 million
Domestic: Unchanged from 65.5 million
International: Down 0.5 percent from 9.40 million

Previous Year from November 2017:

Systemwide: Up 3.6 percent from 72.3 million
Domestic: Up 3.6 percent from 63.2 million
International: Up 3.3 percent from 9.05 million

Three Years Previous from November 2015:

Systemwide: Up 10.9 percent from 67.5 million
Domestic: Up 11.4 percent from 58.8 million
International: Up 8.1 percent from 8.65 million

Unadjusted: Systemwide, domestic, and international enplanements all reached all-time highs for the month of November.

Reported November 2018 systemwide passengers (72.7M), domestic passengers (64.6M) and international passengers (8.07M) compared to:

Previous Month from October 2018:

Systemwide: Down 3.7 percent from 75.5 million
Domestic: Down 3.7 percent from 67.1 million
International: Down 4.2 percent from 8.42 million

Previous Year from November 2017:

Systemwide: Up 4.4 percent from 69.6 million
Domestic: Up 4.4 percent from 61.9 million
International: Up 4.6 percent from 7.72 million

Three Years Previous from November 2015:

Systemwide: Up 12.5 percent from 64.6 million
Domestic: Up 13.1 percent from 57.2 million
International: Up 8.5 percent from 7.44 million

Explanation of estimates

Estimates derived from a forecast of the data. The first estimate is a two-month ahead forecast of the data. When an additional month of data become available, BTS uses the data to re-forecast the month and releases a second estimate. BTS performs the forecasting using the Census X-12 procedure in SAS - a statistical software program.

Explanation of seasonal adjustment

When the primary purpose is to examine monthly shifts in transportation services output and analyze short-term trends, the variation introduced by normal seasonal changes must be removed from the data. Transportation is highly seasonal, and without adjustment, the data do not give an accurate picture of underlying changes in aviation, passenger travel.

Seasonal adjustment of the data removes the seasonal events that follow a regular seasonal pattern. Changes that are not due to seasonality, such as a change in air travel resulting from economic conditions become more readily apparent.

The aviation data are seasonally adjusted for the effects of trading day, moving holidays, and data outliers.

See Seasonal Adjustment for methodology and additional explanation.

Reporting Notes

Data are compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial U.S. air carriers detailing operations, passenger traffic and freight traffic. This release includes data received by BTS from 68 U.S. carriers as of Feb. 7 for U.S. carrier scheduled civilian operations.

See the BTS Airlines and Airports page for additional scheduled service numbers through November for U.S. and foreign airlines. International data by origin and destination is available through August.

BTS has scheduled March 14 for the release of the first estimate of February air traffic data, the second estimate of the January air traffic data and reported data through December.

None of the data are from samples. Measures of statistical significance do not apply to the complete air traffic data.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 16:06:04 UTC
