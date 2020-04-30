Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : National Transportation Statistics 4/30/2020 Update, User-Operated Transportation Expenditures and other categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - National Transportation Statistics (NTS) - a guide to historical national-level transportation trends was updated today.

Recently Updated Tables by Topics:

Vehicle, Aircraft, and Vessel Inventory

  • Retail Sales of New Cars by Sector (1-18)

Travel and Goods Movement

Multimodal Safety

  • Highway-Rail Grade-Crossing Safety and Property Damage Data (2-5)
  • Hazardous Materials Fatalities, Injuries, Accidents, and Property Damage Data (2-6)

Air Safety

  • Number of Pilot-Reported Near Midair Collisions (NMAC) by Degree of Hazard (2-15)
  • Prohibited Items Intercepted at Airport Screening Checkpoints (2-16)

Highway Safety

  • State Laws on Distracted Driving - Ban on Hand-Held Devices and Texting While Driving (2-25)
  • Motor Vehicles and Occupants Involved in Fatal Crashes by Posted Speed Limit (2-29)

Railroad Safety

  • Railroad and Grade-Crossing Fatalities (2-39)
  • Train Fatalities, Injuries, and Accidents by Type of Accident (2-41)
  • Railroad Passenger Safety Data (2-42)
  • Railroad System Safety and Property Damage (2-43)

Transportation and Consumer Expenditures

  • Personal Expenditures by Category (3-15)
  • Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation by Subcategory (3-16)

Transportation Energy Consumption by Mode

  • Fuel Consumption by Mode of Transportation in Physical Units (4-5, 4-5M)
  • Energy Consumption by Mode of Transportation (4-6, 4-6M)
  • Motor Vehicle Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-9, 4-9M)
  • Light Duty Vehicle, Short Wheel Base and Motorcycle Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-11, 4-11M)
  • Light Duty Vehicle, Long Wheel Base Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-12, 4-12M)
  • Single-Unit 2-Axle 6-Tire or More Truck Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-13, 4-13M)
  • Bus Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-15, 4-15M)

Transportation Energy Intensity and Fuel Efficiency

  • Energy Intensity of Light Duty Vehicles and Motorcycles (4-22, 4-22M)

Contact: Dave Smallen (202) 366-5568, david.smallen@dot.gov .

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39pICYMI : Union Plus and Employee Assistance Program on Activate L!VE
PU
02:38pDOLLAR INDEX : Stimulus tsunami rocks dollar but it's not sinking yet
RE
02:36pChina to launch property investment trusts to spur infrastructure development
RE
02:29pVICENTE GONZALEZ : Congressman Gonzalez Joins Bipartisan Letter Calling for FERC to Continue Critical Natural Gas and LNG Projects Despite Calls for a Moratorium
PU
02:26pWall St. slides on bleak data, capping a banner month
RE
02:24pSPECIAL REPORT : Trump told Saudis: Cut oil supply or lose U.S. military support - sources
RE
02:19pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : National Transportation Statistics 4/30/2020 Update, User-Operated Transportation Expenditures and other categories
PU
02:14pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : Files Request to Extend Tariffs Exclusion
PU
01:55pChina buys at least 300,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans - traders
RE
01:44pU.S. not considering canceling debt held by China - Trump adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT sticks to earnings forecast, flags first signs o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group