BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : National Transportation Statistics 4/30/2020 Update, User-Operated Transportation Expenditures and other categories

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - National Transportation Statistics (NTS) - a guide to historical national-level transportation trends was updated today.
Recently Updated Tables by Topics:
Vehicle, Aircraft, and Vessel Inventory
-
Retail Sales of New Cars by Sector (1-18)
Travel and Goods Movement
Multimodal Safety
-
Highway-Rail Grade-Crossing Safety and Property Damage Data (2-5)
-
Hazardous Materials Fatalities, Injuries, Accidents, and Property Damage Data (2-6)
Air Safety
-
Number of Pilot-Reported Near Midair Collisions (NMAC) by Degree of Hazard (2-15)
-
Prohibited Items Intercepted at Airport Screening Checkpoints (2-16)
Highway Safety
-
State Laws on Distracted Driving - Ban on Hand-Held Devices and Texting While Driving (2-25)
-
Motor Vehicles and Occupants Involved in Fatal Crashes by Posted Speed Limit (2-29)
Railroad Safety
-
Railroad and Grade-Crossing Fatalities (2-39)
-
Train Fatalities, Injuries, and Accidents by Type of Accident (2-41)
-
Railroad Passenger Safety Data (2-42)
-
Railroad System Safety and Property Damage (2-43)
Transportation and Consumer Expenditures
-
Personal Expenditures by Category (3-15)
-
Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation by Subcategory (3-16)
Transportation Energy Consumption by Mode
-
Fuel Consumption by Mode of Transportation in Physical Units (4-5, 4-5M)
-
Energy Consumption by Mode of Transportation (4-6, 4-6M)
-
Motor Vehicle Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-9, 4-9M)
-
Light Duty Vehicle, Short Wheel Base and Motorcycle Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-11, 4-11M)
-
Light Duty Vehicle, Long Wheel Base Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-12, 4-12M)
-
Single-Unit 2-Axle 6-Tire or More Truck Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-13, 4-13M)
-
Bus Fuel Consumption and Travel (4-15, 4-15M)
Transportation Energy Intensity and Fuel Efficiency
-
Energy Intensity of Light Duty Vehicles and Motorcycles (4-22, 4-22M)
Contact: Dave Smallen (202) 366-5568, david.smallen@dot.gov .
Disclaimer
BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:18:02 UTC