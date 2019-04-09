Log in
BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : National Transportation Statistics 4/9/19 Update, Transit Safety and other tables

04/09/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - National Transportation Statistics (NTS) - a web-only reference guide to national-level transportation data was updated today.

Recently Updated Tables by Topics:

Vehicle, Aircraft, and Vessel Inventory

  • Retail Sales of New Cars by Sector (1-18)
  • Number and Size of the U.S. Flag Merchant Fleet and Its Share of the World Fleet (1-24)

Transit Safety

  • Transit Safety and Property Damage Data (2-32)
  • Transit Safety Data by Mode for All Reported Accidents (2-33)
  • Transit Safety Data by Mode for All Reported Incidents (2-34)

Contact: Dave Smallen (202) 366-5568, david.smallen@dot.gov .

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 19:32:05 UTC
