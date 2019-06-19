BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : National Transportation Statistics 6/19/19 Update, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation, and other categories

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - National Transportation Statistics (NTS) - a guide to historical national-level transportation trends was updated today.
Recently Updated Tables by Topics:
Vehicle, Aircraft, and Vessel Inventory
Number of U.S. Aircraft, Vehicles, Vessels, and Other Conveyances (1-11)
Travel and Goods Movement
Air Passenger Travel Departures from the United States to Selected Foreign Countries (1-46)
U.S.-Canadian Border Land-Passenger Gateways: Entering the United States (1-47)
U.S.-Mexican Border Land-Passenger Gateways: Entering the United States (1-48)
Physical Performance
Mishandled-Baggage Reports Filed by Passengers with the Largest U.S. Air Carriers (1-65)
Multimodal Safety
Hazardous Materials Fatalities, Injuries, Accidents, and Property Damage Data (2-6)
Air Safety
Number of Pilot-Reported Near Midair Collisions (NMAC) by Degree of Hazard (2-15)
Transportation and Consumer Expenditures
Sales Price of Transportation Fuel to End-Users (3-11)
Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation by Subcategory (3-16)
Transportation Revenues, Employment, and Productivity
Employment in Transportation and Transportation-Related Occupations (3-24)
U.S. Transportation Section Energy Consumption
Overview of U.S. Petroleum Production, Imports, Exports, and Consumption (4-1)
U.S. Consumption of Energy from Primary Sources by Sector (4-2)
Domestic Demand for Refined Petroleum Products by Sector (4-3, 4-3M)
U.S. Transportation Energy Consumption By Mode
U.S. Energy Consumption by the Transportation Sector (4-4)
U.S. Government Energy Consumption by Agency and Source (4-19, 4-19M)
Modal Profiles
