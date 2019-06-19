Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : National Transportation Statistics 6/19/19 Update, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation, and other categories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - National Transportation Statistics (NTS) - a guide to historical national-level transportation trends was updated today.

Recently Updated Tables by Topics:

Vehicle, Aircraft, and Vessel Inventory

  • Number of U.S. Aircraft, Vehicles, Vessels, and Other Conveyances (1-11)

Travel and Goods Movement

  • Air Passenger Travel Departures from the United States to Selected Foreign Countries (1-46)
  • U.S.-Canadian Border Land-Passenger Gateways: Entering the United States (1-47)
  • U.S.-Mexican Border Land-Passenger Gateways: Entering the United States (1-48)

Physical Performance

  • Mishandled-Baggage Reports Filed by Passengers with the Largest U.S. Air Carriers (1-65)

Multimodal Safety

  • Hazardous Materials Fatalities, Injuries, Accidents, and Property Damage Data (2-6)

Air Safety

  • Number of Pilot-Reported Near Midair Collisions (NMAC) by Degree of Hazard (2-15)

Transportation and Consumer Expenditures

  • Sales Price of Transportation Fuel to End-Users (3-11)
  • Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation by Subcategory (3-16)

Transportation Revenues, Employment, and Productivity

  • Employment in Transportation and Transportation-Related Occupations (3-24)

U.S. Transportation Section Energy Consumption

  • Overview of U.S. Petroleum Production, Imports, Exports, and Consumption (4-1)
  • U.S. Consumption of Energy from Primary Sources by Sector (4-2)
  • Domestic Demand for Refined Petroleum Products by Sector (4-3, 4-3M)

U.S. Transportation Energy Consumption By Mode

  • U.S. Energy Consumption by the Transportation Sector (4-4)
  • U.S. Government Energy Consumption by Agency and Source (4-19, 4-19M)

Modal Profiles

Contact: Dave Smallen (202) 366-5568, david.smallen@dot.gov.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 18:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pTraders bet heavy on Fed rate cuts ahead
RE
02:50pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:49pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:49pGlobal stocks gain, yields lower after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
02:46pWhat is Slack?
RE
02:39pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : National Transportation Statistics 6/19/19 Update, Personal Consumption Expenditures on Transportation, and other categories
PU
02:38pFOMC statement from June 18-19 meeting
RE
02:38pFed holds interest rates steady, sets up for cuts
RE
02:34pEMANUEL CLEAVER : Congressman Cleaver Holds Hearing On Tariffs and U.S. Trade Policies in Financial Services NSIDMP Subcommittee
PU
02:33pCanada Finance Minister says permitting work on Trans Mountain oil pipeline underway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices mostly steady despite U.S. crude stock draw
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing's MAX showstopper
5Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About