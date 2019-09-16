BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Airline Financial Data

After-tax international net profit (net income)

$1.2 billion in 2Q 2019

up 45% from $846 million in 1Q 2019

up 43% from $861 million in 2Q 2018

Pre-tax international operating profit

$1.6 billion in 2Q 2018

up 57% from $1.0 billion in 1Q 2019

up 19% from $1.4 billion in 2Q 2018

Total 2Q 2019 international operating revenue : $12.8 billion $10.6 billion from fares, 83.1% of second-quarter international operating revenue $381 million in baggage fees, 3.0% of international operating revenue $211 million from reservation change fees, 1.7% of international operating revenue



Total 2Q 2019 international operating expenses: $11.1 billion, Fuel costs accounted for $2.8 billion, 25.4% of international operating expenses Labor costs accounted for $4.1 billion, 36.6% of international operating expenses



2nd Quarter Margins

Net margin is the net income or loss as a percentage of operating revenue. Operating margin is the operating profit or loss as a percentage of operating revenue.

9.3% in 2Q 2019

up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

13.4% in 2Q 2019

up from 11.9% in 2Q 2018

9.2% in 2Q 2019

up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

13.6% in 2Q 2019

up from 12.2% in 2Q 2018

9.6% in 2Q 2019

up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

12.9% in 2Q 2019

up from 11.3% in 2Q 2018

Reporting notes

Additional data: BTS website, See tables for operating profit/loss, operating revenue and fuel cost and consumption. See the BTS financial databases for more detailed data including numbers for individual airlines.

Filing requirement: By regulation, for the quarter ending June 30, airlines that operate at least one aircraft that is designed/certified for more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers and cargo weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report financial data to BTS by Aug. 10. The airline filings are subject to a process of quality assurance and data validations before release to the public.

Data updates: Revised carrier data and late data filings will be made available monthly on TranStats on the Monday following the second Tuesday of the month. All data are subject to revision. BTS will release third-quarter 2019 data on Dec. 9.