Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : Second Quarter 2019 U.S. Airline Financial Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

After-tax international net profit (net income)

  • $1.2 billion in 2Q 2019
  • up 45% from $846 million in 1Q 2019
  • up 43% from $861 million in 2Q 2018

Pre-tax international operating profit

  • $1.6 billion in 2Q 2018
  • up 57% from $1.0 billion in 1Q 2019
  • up 19% from $1.4 billion in 2Q 2018
  • Total 2Q 2019 international operating revenue : $12.8 billion
    • $10.6 billion from fares, 83.1% of second-quarter international operating revenue
    • $381 million in baggage fees, 3.0% of international operating revenue
    • $211 million from reservation change fees, 1.7% of international operating revenue
  • Total 2Q 2019 international operating expenses: $11.1 billion,
    • Fuel costs accounted for $2.8 billion, 25.4% of international operating expenses
    • Labor costs accounted for $4.1 billion, 36.6% of international operating expenses

2nd Quarter Margins

Net margin is the net income or loss as a percentage of operating revenue. Operating margin is the operating profit or loss as a percentage of operating revenue.

  • 9.3% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

  • 13.4% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 11.9% in 2Q 2018
  • 9.2% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

  • 13.6% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 12.2% in 2Q 2018
  • 9.6% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 7.0% in 2Q 2018

Operating margin:

  • 12.9% in 2Q 2019
  • up from 11.3% in 2Q 2018

Reporting notes

Additional data: BTS website, See tables for operating profit/loss, operating revenue and fuel cost and consumption. See the BTS financial databases for more detailed data including numbers for individual airlines.

Filing requirement: By regulation, for the quarter ending June 30, airlines that operate at least one aircraft that is designed/certified for more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers and cargo weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report financial data to BTS by Aug. 10. The airline filings are subject to a process of quality assurance and data validations before release to the public.

Data updates: Revised carrier data and late data filings will be made available monthly on TranStats on the Monday following the second Tuesday of the month. All data are subject to revision. BTS will release third-quarter 2019 data on Dec. 9.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aNRDC NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL : $8.6 Million for Peoria-Area Projects and Edwards Coal Plant 2022 Retirement Announced in Proposed Settlement
PU
11:51aAmazon Web Services creates 500 jobs in Germany
RE
11:49aWorkers picket GM plants as UAW contract talks resume
RE
11:49aIsrael 'well-prepared' for any spill-over from attack on Saudi oil plant
RE
11:46aEvidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis
RE
11:46aBiggest oil price surge since 1991 as 'locked and loaded' U.S. points finger at Iran for attack
RE
11:38aOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks weaken
RE
11:38aOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks weaken
RE
11:37aOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks weaken
RE
11:37aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe to host 6th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks weaken
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group