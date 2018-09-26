BTS Bureau of Transportation Statistics : USDOT Air Travel Consumer Report Now Includes More Complete Airline Data

Date: Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Contact: pressoffice@dot.gov

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) today issued its monthly Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR), which, for the first time since its inception more than 30 years ago, contains data on domestic flights that are marketed by the mainline carriers, but operated by the mainline carriers' regional codeshare affiliates.

Previously, numbers were only reported for domestic flights performed by reporting carriers with at least one-half of one percent of the total scheduled-service domestic passenger revenue. Flight performance numbers by reporting carriers continue to be included separately in the ATCR, but the report now also includes the addition of the airline service quality data by marketing carriers.

Airlines were required to begin reporting marketing carrier data to USDOT beginning with January 2018 numbers. However, the previous monthly reports did not contain the new data as the data was withheld in order to allow accuracy reviews. Today, the new data is available in the re-issued ATCRs from March 2018 (January 2018 data) through July 2018 (May 2018 data), along with the new August (June 2018 data) and new September 2018 (July 2018 data) reports.

The August and September ATCRs, issued today, includes June and July 2018 on-time performance, cancellations, and complaints data. The August ATCR includes second-quarter 2018 overbooking (bumping) numbers for branded codeshare flights. During the past six months, branded codeshare partners accounted for more than 25 percent of the passengers carried and more than half of the domestic flights. With this new ATCR, the flying public will see a more complete picture of the performance of scheduled passenger service, which will make the report even more useful to consumers.

Detailed information on airline on-time performance, cancellations, and tarmac delays is available from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The full ATCRs and other aviation consumer matters of interest to the public can be found at http://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer. The full list of codeshare partners is available on page 5 of the ATCR.

July On-Time Performance

In July 2018, marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.0 percent, down slightly from the 76.4 percent on-time rate in June 2018. On-time numbers for marketing carriers were not reported in previous years.

Highest Marketing Carrier On-Time Arrival Rates (ATCR Table 1)

Hawaiian Airlines Network - 91.5 percent Alaska Airlines Network - 84.1 percent Delta Air Lines Network- 81.9 percent

Lowest Marketing Carrier On-Time Arrival Rates (ATCR Table 1)

Frontier Airlines - 59.7 percent Allegiant Air - 67.0 percent JetBlue Airways - 67.2 percent

In July 2018, reporting carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 75.9 percent, down from the 76.6 percent on-time rate in June 2018 and down from 76.9 percent in July 2017.

Highest Reporting Carrier On-Time Arrival Rates (ATCR Table 1A)

Hawaiian Airlines - 92.6 percent Delta Air Lines - 83.4 percent Alaska Airlines - 82.9 percent

Lowest Reporting Carrier On-Time Arrival Rates (ATCR Table 1A)

Frontier Airlines - 59.7 percent Allegiant Air - 67.0 percent JetBlue Airways - 67.2 percent

June On-Time Performance

In June 2018, marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.4 percent, down from the 79.2 percent on-time rate in May 2018. On-time numbers for marketing carriers were not reported in previous years.