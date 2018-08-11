BTS Confirms Highly-Anticipated Details of Their First Stadium Show in the U.S.

First-Ever North American Stadium Concert to Take Place at Citi Field in New York as Part of the Sold Out ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ World Tour

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, August 17th at 4pm (EDT) via mets.com/BTS

BTS' ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ World Tour Kicks off at Olympic Stadium on August 25th & 26th

BTS will hold its first stadium show capturing 40,000 fans at Citi Field in New York, home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005452/en/

First-Ever North American Stadium BTS Concert to Take Place at Citi Field in New York as Part of the Sold Out ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ World Tour (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the final stop of their upcoming 2018 ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ tour in North America, the 15th show has been set for 7:00pm on Saturday, October 6, 2018. General Admission & Reserved Seat tickets will go on-sale at 4:00pm EDT on Friday, August 17, 2018 exclusively online at METS.com/BTS. Ticket prices are:

P1 $250.00 (Standing GA) I P2 $210.00 I P3 $175.00 I P4 $140.00 I P5 $100.00 I P6 $60.00

*Additional fees may apply.

Proving the band’s unprecedented global stardom, all of the currently-released stops of world tour are sold out. The band is excited to see their beloved ARMY and hope to create an unforgettable festivity.

Following the record-breaking global success of the latest album ‘LOVE YOURSELF: Tear’, a new repackaged album ‘LOVE YOURSELF: Answer’ is set to be released on August 24, 2018 ahead of the tour.

BTS will kick off ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ world tour August 25th and 26th with the first concerts in Seoul at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Following the Seoul concert, and starting in September, BTS will continue their world tour across major cities in North America and Europe, which include Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Newark, Chicago and now Fielding, NY in the U.S., Hamilton/Canada, London/U.K, Amsterdam/Netherlands, Berlin/Germany and Paris/France.

Big Hit Entertainment said, “BTS will launch a brand-new tour this year, titled ‘LOVE YOURSELF’, following last year’s success of the ‘TRILOGY EPISODE’ begun in 2014.”

Last year, BTS successfully completed the 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR, recording 40 sold-out concerts held across 19 cities.

NORTH AMERICA ON SALE DATES DATE CITY VENUE ON SALE INFO September 5, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center SOLD OUT September 6, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center SOLD OUT September 8, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center SOLD OUT September 9, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center SOLD OUT September 12, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena SOLD OUT September 15, 2018 Fort Worth, TX FWCC Arena SOLD OUT September 16, 2018 Fort Worth, TX FWCC Arena SOLD OUT September 20, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre SOLD OUT September 22, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre SOLD OUT September 23, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre SOLD OUT September 28, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center SOLD OUT September 29, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center SOLD OUT October 2, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT October 3, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT October 6, 2018 New York, NY Citi Field 8/17 @ 4PM (EDT)

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”, is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. BTS has gained recognition from their authentic, self-produced music. From their top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, BTS has become a global phenomenon since they debuted in June 2013. They have mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours and have been recognized with prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards.

Press photos can be downloaded here:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005452/en/