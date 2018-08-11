BTS Confirms Highly-Anticipated Details of Their First Stadium Show in the U.S.

BTS will hold its first stadium show capturing 40,000 fans at Citi Field
in New York, home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets.
First-Ever North American Stadium BTS Concert to Take Place at Citi Field in New York as Part of the Sold Out 'LOVE YOURSELF' World Tour
As the final stop of their upcoming 2018 ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ tour in North
America, the 15th show has been set for 7:00pm on Saturday,
October 6, 2018. General Admission & Reserved Seat tickets will go
on-sale at 4:00pm EDT on Friday, August 17, 2018
exclusively online at METS.com/BTS.
Ticket prices are:
P1 $250.00 (Standing GA) I P2 $210.00 I P3 $175.00 I P4 $140.00 I P5
$100.00 I P6 $60.00
*Additional fees may apply.
Proving the band’s unprecedented global stardom, all of the
currently-released stops of world tour are sold out. The band is excited
to see their beloved ARMY and hope to create an unforgettable festivity.
Following the record-breaking global success of the latest album ‘LOVE
YOURSELF: Tear’, a new repackaged album ‘LOVE YOURSELF: Answer’ is set
to be released on August 24, 2018 ahead of the tour.
BTS will kick off ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ world tour August 25th and
26th with the first concerts in Seoul at Jamsil Olympic
Stadium.
Following the Seoul concert, and starting in September, BTS will
continue their world tour across major cities in North America and
Europe, which include Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Newark, Chicago
and now Fielding, NY in the U.S., Hamilton/Canada, London/U.K,
Amsterdam/Netherlands, Berlin/Germany and Paris/France.
Big Hit Entertainment said, “BTS will launch a brand-new tour this year,
titled ‘LOVE YOURSELF’, following last year’s success of the ‘TRILOGY
EPISODE’ begun in 2014.”
Last year, BTS successfully completed the 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE
III THE WINGS TOUR, recording 40 sold-out concerts held across 19 cities.
|
|
NORTH AMERICA ON SALE DATES
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
CITY
|
|
|
|
VENUE
|
|
|
|
ON SALE INFO
|
September 5, 2018
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
|
|
|
STAPLES Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 6, 2018
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
|
|
|
STAPLES Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 8, 2018
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
|
|
|
STAPLES Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 9, 2018
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
|
|
|
STAPLES Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 12, 2018
|
|
|
|
Oakland, CA
|
|
|
|
Oracle Arena
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 15, 2018
|
|
|
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
|
|
|
FWCC Arena
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 16, 2018
|
|
|
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
|
|
|
FWCC Arena
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 20, 2018
|
|
|
|
Hamilton, ON
|
|
|
|
FirstOntario Centre
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 22, 2018
|
|
|
|
Hamilton, ON
|
|
|
|
FirstOntario Centre
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 23, 2018
|
|
|
|
Hamilton, ON
|
|
|
|
FirstOntario Centre
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 28, 2018
|
|
|
|
Newark, NJ
|
|
|
|
Prudential Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
September 29, 2018
|
|
|
|
Newark, NJ
|
|
|
|
Prudential Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
October 2, 2018
|
|
|
|
Chicago, IL
|
|
|
|
United Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
October 3, 2018
|
|
|
|
Chicago, IL
|
|
|
|
United Center
|
|
|
|
SOLD OUT
|
October 6, 2018
|
|
|
|
New York, NY
|
|
|
|
Citi Field
|
|
|
|
8/17 @ 4PM (EDT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About BTS
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”, is a South
Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans
globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and
Jung Kook. BTS has gained recognition from their authentic,
self-produced music. From their top-notch performances to the way they
interact with their fans, BTS has become a global phenomenon since they
debuted in June 2013. They have mobilized millions of fans across the
world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide
tours and have been recognized with prestigious awards like the
Billboard Music Awards.
Press photos can be downloaded here:
