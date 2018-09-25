BTS : Honored with Silver in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

BTS GROUP AB was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Business Services category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

BTS’ application highlighted commitment to diversity and strong work-life balance. Judges commented: “Successful quality of life, gender parity and working solutions that best fit your workforce talent sets a tremendous example for those clients that engage in your services. Everyone wins!”

Rommin Adl, EVP at BTS, responds, “It is an honor to have won this award. BTS strives to perpetuate a culture of inclusivity and a high quality of life for our employees, and are grateful for this recognition. Congratulations to all who applied!”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 21. This year, more than 550 organizations in 21 nations submitted applications for consideration.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The judges were very impressed with the quality of entries we received in the third annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication these Stevie-winning organizations have to providing great workplaces for employees was evident in each nomination,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations worldwide.

