BTS : Honored with Silver in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

BTS GROUP AB was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Business Services
category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.
BTS’ application highlighted commitment to diversity and strong
work-life balance. Judges commented: “Successful quality of life, gender
parity and working solutions that best fit your workforce talent sets a
tremendous example for those clients that engage in your services.
Everyone wins!”
Rommin Adl, EVP at BTS, responds, “It is an honor to have won this
award. BTS strives to perpetuate a culture of inclusivity and a high
quality of life for our employees, and are grateful for this
recognition. Congratulations to all who applied!”
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards
were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis
Hotel in New York on Friday, September 21. This year, more than 550
organizations in 21 nations submitted applications for consideration.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best
employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and
HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great
places to work.
More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process
to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“The judges were very impressed with the quality of entries we received
in the third annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication
these Stevie-winning organizations have to providing great workplaces
for employees was evident in each nomination,” said Michael Gallagher,
president and founder of the Stevie Awards.
Find the list of 2018 Stevie winners here.
About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm,
Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at
all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions
to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun,
powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their
careers. It’s strategy made personal.
BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, created in 2002
to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and
positive contributions of organizations worldwide.
