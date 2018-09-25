Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BTS : Honored with Silver in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:49pm CEST

BTS GROUP AB was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the Business Services category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

BTS’ application highlighted commitment to diversity and strong work-life balance. Judges commented: “Successful quality of life, gender parity and working solutions that best fit your workforce talent sets a tremendous example for those clients that engage in your services. Everyone wins!”

Rommin Adl, EVP at BTS, responds, “It is an honor to have won this award. BTS strives to perpetuate a culture of inclusivity and a high quality of life for our employees, and are grateful for this recognition. Congratulations to all who applied!”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 21. This year, more than 550 organizations in 21 nations submitted applications for consideration.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The judges were very impressed with the quality of entries we received in the third annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication these Stevie-winning organizations have to providing great workplaces for employees was evident in each nomination,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Find the list of 2018 Stevie winners here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pCryzen LLC to exhibit and attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
07:56pFACEBOOK : to spend $1 Bmore locally
AQ
07:55pHEXO CORP : . ships historic first adult-use cannabis order
AQ
07:55pCOLLINEAR : Qualcomm, NTT DoCoMo, and Deutsche Telekom to Round Out Panel Discussion on 5G Growth and Development at Mobile Future Forward 2018 Executive Summit
BU
07:54pTRACTOR SUPPLY : 4-H Partner to Provide Thousands of Youth Hands-on Learning Opportunities
AQ
07:54pCHUBB : Survey Finds Individuals Are Unprepared for the Risk of a Cyber Breach
PR
07:52pSHAKE SHACK : Food convention meets music festival with the debut of EEEEEATSCON
AQ
07:52pWashington State Invests $125,000 To Assist AIM Aerospace Innovation And Expansion
PR
07:51pFREEDOM INNOVATIONS : Expands its Hydraulic Ankle Technology to K2 Space with Kintrol Launch
BU
07:50pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' drops 'Donuts' from name in shift to coffee
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.