BTV Dives into the ETF World

07/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - On national TV Sat. July 20 & Sun. July 21, 2019 - The global Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market is projected to more than double over the next five years. BTV- Business Television speaks with ETF industry experts giving investors firsthand insight.

Click company name to watch their video:

BTV visits veteran Mackenzie Investments on how they manage risk, The Vanguard Group, the second largest provider of ETFs in the world, Bristol Gate Capital Partners, an active management company, Horizons ETFs known for innovation explains the benefits of thematic investing, Neo Exchange talks about the trend of building products for distribution, Fuzzy Logix with a technology solution to help ETF designers test drive ideas, Harvest Portfolios Group stands out by offering equity income products for long term growth and cash flow, Brompton Funds has good reason to target the healthcare and technology sectors, Starlight Capital on their real estate focus and ARK Investment Management, an active investor focussed on disruptive innovation.

Plus, BTV uncovers answers from industry experts on:

The overall advantages of investing in ETFs and why they're growing at a faster pace than mutual funds watch video
Discussion around ETF fees watch video
Future ETF trends watch video
Varieties of ETFs including active versus passive watch video
ETF performance - what investors should expect watch video
Beyond ETF's performance and this final benefit watch video

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:
CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday July 20 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 21 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday July 20 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 21 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 28 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues July 30 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Discover Companies to Invest In
Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46347


© Newsfilecorp 2019
