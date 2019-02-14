BTblock to Present at The Oppenheimer & Co. Blockchain Summit Alongside Leading Companies and Investors

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BTblock, the fast-growing blockchain & cybersecurity consultancy firm, today announced that BTblock Partner David Garrity, CFA will participate in the Oppenheimer Blockchain Summit: Identifying Institutional Investment Opportunities to be held Wednesday February 20th, 2019 in New York, NY. BTblock will be a member of the “Blockchain Implementation” panel along with KPMG, RSM, and AI-Blockchain.



The summit provides institutional capital managers with a range of investment opportunities in the burgeoning Digital Asset Market space.

Mt. Garrity’s panel, “Blockchain Implementation”, will discuss current real-world enterprise applications using blockchain technology and the approach the panel firms are taking to help enterprise clients assess and deploy the technology for a wide array of use cases.

“Blockchain’s inherent transparency and immutability provide uncontestable advantages over existing centralized solutions,” says Garrity. “At BTblock, we are a driving force for enterprise blockchain adoption as we firmly believe blockchain and distributed ledger technologies are catalyzing the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. I look forward to contributing to a panel that is focused on generating positive proof points.”

Other panels will focus on the institutional investment opportunities inherent in the burgeoning world of “security tokens” - digital representations of traditional assets (also called “smart securities”) - as well as the evolving regulatory environment for cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The Summit features companies including security token platforms Harbor, Polymath, Tokensoft, Securitize, Templum, and tZERO, as well as other industry participants such as Ripple, ConsenSys, Ledger, and MakerDAO.

