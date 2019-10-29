BUGUN FNC : Exceeds KRW 200 Million in Sales in 2 Days at a Single Store Through ‘VELY Market', an Offline Sales Event of IMVELY and VELY VELY

BUGUN FNC, an online retailer for fashion and beauty, announced that the VELY Market, an offline sales event launched by its prominent brands IMVELY and VELY VELY, gained KRW 200 million (approximately US$171,000) in sales at a single store.

As an event to express gratitude to customers who always trust and support IMVELY and VELY VELY, ‘VELY Market’ was opened on October 26~27 at the flagship store near Hongik University.

Even in the early morning, a host of customers including those who came from other cities on long trips, formed a long line outside the store. Over 3,300 local and foreign customers, including those from Japan, China and Malaysia, visited the store for two days, demonstrating high popularity of IMVELY and VELY VELY.

“I was startled to see a really large crowd,” said a customer who waited for 4 hours in a line before opening the store. “I hope diverse offline events will be held often where we can buy IMVELY and VELY VELY products.”

“We are deeply grateful for all customers for visiting the Market,” said a manager at BUGUN FNC. “We will actively communicate with customers by arranging new events in the months to come.”

