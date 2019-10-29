Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BUGUN FNC : Exceeds KRW 200 Million in Sales in 2 Days at a Single Store Through ‘VELY Market', an Offline Sales Event of IMVELY and VELY VELY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:07am EDT

  • The event was held on October 26~27 at a flagship store near Hongik University
  • Visited by over 3,300 local and foreign customers
  • The company will arrange diverse events in the future to closely communicate with customers

BUGUN FNC, an online retailer for fashion and beauty, announced that the VELY Market, an offline sales event launched by its prominent brands IMVELY and VELY VELY, gained KRW 200 million (approximately US$171,000) in sales at a single store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005524/en/

BUGUN FNC, an online retailer for fashion and beauty, gained KRW 200 million (approximately US$171,000) in sales at a single store through the VELY Market, an offline sales event launched by its prominent brands IMVELY and VELY VELY. Over 3,300 local and foreign customers, including those from Japan, China and Malaysia, visited the store for two days, demonstrating high popularity of IMVELY and VELY VELY. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUGUN FNC, an online retailer for fashion and beauty, gained KRW 200 million (approximately US$171,000) in sales at a single store through the VELY Market, an offline sales event launched by its prominent brands IMVELY and VELY VELY. Over 3,300 local and foreign customers, including those from Japan, China and Malaysia, visited the store for two days, demonstrating high popularity of IMVELY and VELY VELY. (Photo: Business Wire)

As an event to express gratitude to customers who always trust and support IMVELY and VELY VELY, ‘VELY Market’ was opened on October 26~27 at the flagship store near Hongik University.

Even in the early morning, a host of customers including those who came from other cities on long trips, formed a long line outside the store. Over 3,300 local and foreign customers, including those from Japan, China and Malaysia, visited the store for two days, demonstrating high popularity of IMVELY and VELY VELY.

“I was startled to see a really large crowd,” said a customer who waited for 4 hours in a line before opening the store. “I hope diverse offline events will be held often where we can buy IMVELY and VELY VELY products.”

“We are deeply grateful for all customers for visiting the Market,” said a manager at BUGUN FNC. “We will actively communicate with customers by arranging new events in the months to come.”

For more information on IMVELY, please visit website (http://www.imvely.com) or follow IMVELY on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imvely_official/?hl=ko).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aMiniCo Insurance Agency Selects IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution
GL
09:22aBEL FUSE : NEW - Automotive Ethernet ICMs
PU
09:22aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Continuing connected transactions and discloseable transactions
PU
09:22aATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : is delighted to officially announce a new partnership with Cyprus Airways
PU
09:22aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL : Adjustments to the original annual caps of the continuing connected transactions under the 2018-2020 framework api purchase agreement
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Ships More Than 3,000 HAPS-80 Prototyping Systems
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Accelerates Cloud Computing SoC Designs with New Die-to-Die PHY IP in Advanced 7nm FinFET Process
PU
09:22aPPHE HOTEL : Critically acclaimed London Victoria restaurant, TOZI, are proud to announce their Dutch debut in Amsterdam
PU
09:22aRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Into LOI to Unlock Value of Wholly Owned Subsidiary BGX E-Health LLC and Announces Conference Call With CEO
AQ
09:21aCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : achieves enrollment threshold for clinical evaluation study, enabling registration of ICA platform for CE marking
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group