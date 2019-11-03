Log in
BUGUN FNC: IMVELY and VELY VELY Sales Reach KRW2.9 Billion in One-Day Event Marking Sixth Anniversary of Brand Launch

11/03/2019 | 07:01pm EST

- Number of transactions tops 35,000, driven by strong brand power
- “We will try harder to repay customers’ support and love for our brands with better products and services”

BUGUN FNC announced that its fashion and beauty brands ‘IMVELY' and 'VELY VELY’ sales reached 2.9 billion won (US$2.49 million) in a one-day online event to mark the sixth anniversary of the launch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191103005004/en/

A leading Korean fashion and beauty retailer, BUGUN FNC's IMVELY and VELY VELY sales reached 2.9 billion won (US$2.49 million) with more than 35,000 transactions in a one-day online event to mark the sixth anniversary of the launch. This result shows the brands enjoy high popularity among customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

A leading Korean fashion and beauty retailer, BUGUN FNC's IMVELY and VELY VELY sales reached 2.9 billion won (US$2.49 million) with more than 35,000 transactions in a one-day online event to mark the sixth anniversary of the launch. This result shows the brands enjoy high popularity among customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

For one day each year, IMVELY holds an event offering abundant benefits to customers in celebration of the anniversary of the brand launch.

This year a sales event marking the sixth anniversary of the launch of the brands took place for 24 hours from 10 a.m. on October 28. The one-day event produced more than 35,000 transactions and the combined sales of more than KRW2.9 billion. This result shows the brands enjoy high popularity among customers.

“On the occasion of the sixth anniversary, we held the event to express thanks to our customers for supporting us,” a BUGUN FNC official said, “We extend gratitude to them for loving our brands in the anniversary event again after they did in VELY Market. We will try harder to repay their love for our brands with better products and services.”

In VELY Market, which was an offline event held in a flagship store near Hongik University in Seoul on October 26 and 27, combined IMVELY and VELY VELY sales surpassed 200 million won (US$ 171,000).

BUGUN FNC is a leading Korean fashion and beauty retailer that operates IMVELY, an online shopping mall selling women’s clothes and VELY VELY brand cosmetic products, and MUTNAM, an e-commerce site selling men’s clothes.


© Business Wire 2019
