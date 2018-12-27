BUYER ALERT: Additional Unfair Labor Practice Charges Filed at Irvine Marriott, Being Sold by CBRE Global Investors, Says UNITE HERE Local 11

Workers at the Irvine Marriott hotel today filed two additional Unfair
Labor Practice Charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB),
according to UNITE HERE Local 11. The new charges include allegations
that hotel management violated the National Labor Relations Act by
interrogating a worker concerning protected activity and union support
and impliedly threatening an employee with potential job loss in
response to protected, concerted activity. These newest claims follow
four Unfair Labor Charges filed on November 26, bringing the total to six.
A regional office of the NLRB is investigating all charges filed
to date.
The Irvine Marriott is owned by CBRE Global Investors and is currently
being marketed for sale.
On December 12, workers filed a petition with the NLRB to hold a union
representation election. The election is scheduled to be held on January
8, 2019. Since workers filed the petition, hotel management has waged a
campaign to discourage workers from supporting the union. In addition to
the alleged violations of labor law, managers have conducted meetings
with workers in which they have attempted to persuade employees to vote
against the union.
Irvine Marriott workers along with community supporters, members of the
clergy, and elected officials have demonstrated outside the hotel
demanding a fair, democratic process to determine whether to unionize.
They intend to continue escalating these actions aimed at informing the
public, customers, and prospective buyers about the ongoing labor
dispute.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005241/en/