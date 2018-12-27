BUYER ALERT: Additional Unfair Labor Practice Charges Filed at Irvine Marriott, Being Sold by CBRE Global Investors, Says UNITE HERE Local 11

Workers at the Irvine Marriott hotel today filed two additional Unfair Labor Practice Charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), according to UNITE HERE Local 11. The new charges include allegations that hotel management violated the National Labor Relations Act by interrogating a worker concerning protected activity and union support and impliedly threatening an employee with potential job loss in response to protected, concerted activity. These newest claims follow four Unfair Labor Charges filed on November 26, bringing the total to six. A regional office of the NLRB is investigating all charges filed to date.

The Irvine Marriott is owned by CBRE Global Investors and is currently being marketed for sale.

On December 12, workers filed a petition with the NLRB to hold a union representation election. The election is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2019. Since workers filed the petition, hotel management has waged a campaign to discourage workers from supporting the union. In addition to the alleged violations of labor law, managers have conducted meetings with workers in which they have attempted to persuade employees to vote against the union.

Irvine Marriott workers along with community supporters, members of the clergy, and elected officials have demonstrated outside the hotel demanding a fair, democratic process to determine whether to unionize. They intend to continue escalating these actions aimed at informing the public, customers, and prospective buyers about the ongoing labor dispute.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005241/en/