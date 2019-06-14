Log in
BV S EQBK LTHM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

06/14/2019 | 09:36am EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018

Get additional information about BV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/brightview-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019
Class Period: January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019

Get additional information about S: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019
Class Period: May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019

Get additional information about EQBK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Get additional information about LTHM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
