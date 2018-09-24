BVGH’s African Access Initiative Featured at Biden Cancer Summit

BIO
Ventures for Global Health (BVGH) was featured at last week’s Biden
Cancer Summit, hosted by Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill
Biden, for its commitment to addressing Africa’s long under-recognized cancer
epidemic through its African
Access Initiative (AAI).
Facts about cancer in Africa were highlighted by BVGH President,
Jennifer Dent, who spoke at the Summit:
-
African women with breast cancer have poor outcomes due to the fact
that they present younger and often too late; have more deadly tumor
types; and do not have access to lifesaving breast cancer medicines.
-
Men of African descent are disproportionately affected by prostate
cancer at a younger age.
-
Cervical cancer rates are four times higher in Africa than in the
United States.
-
Liver cancer rates are 50% higher in Africa than in the United States.
“Although the global community has made impressive strides in battling
malaria and other devastating diseases in Africa, progress against
cancer has been negligible. In Africa, cancer is almost always a death
sentence,” said Dent.
BVGH launched AAI with the vision of creating a new, and truly
sustainable, partnership model among African governments, industry,
academia, and oncology healthcare professionals to transform cancer
patient care in Africa. Driven by the self-defined needs of African
partners, AAI currently engages 33 hospitals across Cameroon, Côte
d'Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda.
Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden founded the Biden
Cancer Initiative and hosted the September 21 Biden Cancer Summit
with the aim of doubling the rate of progress against cancer. “We are at
an inflection point in the understanding and treatment of cancer and are
starting to break down barriers and change the culture in ways that are
needed to deliver what patients deserve – a cancer research and care
system that puts saving lives above all else. The commitments we have
received, including AAI, bring us closer to developing the right
systems, the right culture to get us there,” said Vice President Biden.
During the Summit, Dent articulated
AAI’s vision of quadrupling progress against cancer in Africa by
establishing partnerships around access to diagnostic technologies and
innovative, high-quality medicines. Through AAI, oncology teams in
Africa will be empowered to better prevent and diagnose cancer, perform
surgery, deliver radiotherapy, and prescribe high-quality medicines. She
announced BVGH’s recent completion of comprehensive needs assessments
for 25 AAI hospitals and BVGH’s commitment to address the identified
needs, including:
-
A pilot
drug access program with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health,
through which pharmaceutical companies will provide FDA-approved
medicines for common cancers (blood, breast, cervical, colorectal,
head and neck, liver, and prostate) to eight Nigerian hospitals under
mutually agreeable terms. Professor Isaac Adewole, Honorable Minister
of Health, issued a request for proposals (RFP) today to select
company CEOs, soliciting their commitments to deliver cancer medicines
to Nigeria.
-
Training opportunities for African oncology professionals, such as
placements of oncology experts at Kenyan and Rwandan hospitals, and stakeholder
meetings of Nigerian and American oncologists to align on
treatment guidelines and create mentorship linkages.
-
Placement of critical laboratory instruments to enable efficient,
accurate cancer diagnoses and inform development of appropriate
treatment plans.
-
Implementation of the African Consortium for Cancer Clinical Trials (AC3T)
to build oncology clinical trial experience and generate important
data in African ethnicities while fast-tracking patient access to
cancer diagnostics and treatment regimens.
Nigeria’s First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu—founder
of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and a breast cancer
survivor—represented the country and AAI by hosting a Biden
Cancer Community Summit. A fellow breast cancer survivor shared her
story, and Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu described how BRECAN is helping
Nigerian patients address the challenges that they face in their cancer
journeys. The AAI Community Summit was one of more than 450 hosted the
day of the Biden Cancer Summit, and one of the few outside of the United
States and its territories.
“We know that cancer hits harder, and often earlier, in patients of
African descent compared to patients of other ethnicities,” said Dr.
Olufunmilayo (Funmi) Olopade, Director of the Center for Clinical Cancer
Genetics at the University of Chicago. “For example, triple-negative
breast cancer—a highly aggressive tumor with poor outcomes—is more
common in African and African-American women than in Caucasian-American
women.” Similarly, according to Dr. Timothy Rebbeck, Vincent L. Gregory,
Jr. Professor of Cancer Prevention and Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H.
Chan School of Public Health and Professor of Medical Oncology at the
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, “men of African ancestry have higher rates
of prostate cancer and are more likely to die of the disease than men of
other races.”
“There has been insufficient allocation of resources to understand the
root causes in order to develop innovative interventions to reduce the
mortality gap. Without access to quality cancer care and universal
health insurance, vulnerable populations of African ancestry will
continue to die prematurely from treatable cancers,” Dr. Olopade stated.
About BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH)
BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH) is a non-profit organization
working at the crossroads of the private and public sectors to advance
research and improve health. BVGH connects people, resources, and ideas
across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, governments, and
non-profits to solve global health issues. For more information about
BVGH, please visit http://www.bvgh.org/.
