Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BWA Group PLC - Investment in Kings of the North Corp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT
  Press Release  24 August 2020

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

BWA Group PLC

 (“BWA” or “the Company”)     

Investment in Kings of the North Corp

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London’s AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces it has reached a conditional agreement with St George’s Eco-Mining Corp (“St George’s) to sell the investment in Kings of the North Corp (“KOTN”) to St George’s.

KOTN was acquired from St George’s on 1 October 2019 for a consideration of £4.66 million.  Unfortunately, primarily arising from the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, it has proved impossible to manage and develop effectively the investment in KOTN from the UK. 

As a result, it has been agreed between the Company and St George’s that St George’s and the original KOTN shareholders will acquire the Company’s 100 per cent interest in KOTN by means of the cancellation of unconverted element of the Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes issued as the original purchase consideration, amounting to some £4.3 million.  In addition, St George’s will issue 1,500,000 new shares to BWA, together with a transfer of 2,500,000 warrants exercisable at Canadian $0.185 until 28 February 2021.   St George’s will retain its equity interest in BWA amounting to some 21%.

BWA expects this transaction will be completed by 31 August 2020.  A further announcement will be made in due course following the agreement becoming unconditional.

Richard Battersby, Chairman, commented that the disposal of these North American assets will enable BWA to focus fully upon the development of its exploration licenses in Cameroon in rutile sands and related minerals.

Ends -

For further information: 

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		 +44 (0)7836 2381721
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser 
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold		 +44 207 3328 5656
Abchurch
Financial Public Relations
Julian Bosdet		 +44 (0)207 4594 4070
Julian.bosdet@abchurch-group.com

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid
RE
02:35aOslo børs - status companies on special observation
AQ
02:35aARENDALS FOSSEKOMPANI : AFK Ex dividend NOK 14,- today
AQ
02:34aCorporate and retail lending rebounds in July
PU
02:34aAKIS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Payların Geri Alınmasına İlişkin Bildirim
PU
02:34aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)
PU
02:34aAOI TYO : Notice Regarding Revision of Consolidated Results Forecasts, Revision of Dividends Forecasts, and Reduction of Directors' Compensations for FY2020
PU
02:34aMAGAL SECURITY : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2, 2020
PU
02:32aJ D WETHERSPOON : UK pub operator Wetherspoon warns of annual loss on virus hit
RE
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL : reaches milestone of 800 implants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group