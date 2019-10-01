BWA : Result of General Meeting, Appointment of a Director and Issue of Equity

1 October 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting, Appointment of a Director and Issue of Equity

The Directors of BWA are pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all the resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, the acquisition by the Company of Kings of the North Corp. ("KOTN"), which owns five groups of mineral exploration licences in Canada, has now been completed (the "Acquisition"). Following completion, the Directors propose that work will be undertaken on KOTN's licence areas over the next 12 to 18 months to confirm technical information and development plans for the sites.

The Directors are also pleased to announce that Vilhjalmur (Villi) Thor Vilhjalmsson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr Vilhjalmsson has over 25 years of mining experience in Iceland, Greenland, across Europe and Africa. He has served as a senior manager or director in green field exploration projects, as well as mining services and mine build-up. Mr Vilhjalmsson has a diploma in business administration from the University of Bifrost, Iceland. He is currently a director of Canadian Securities Exchange listed St-GeorgesEco-Mining Corp and a number of private companies.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company has raised £100,000 through a subscription for Convertible Loan Notes, including a subscription of £50,000 by Mr Vilhjalmsson.

In addition, a total of 72,090,838 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued to Directors in settlement of outstanding remuneration and the repayment of loans. Application has been made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and dealings in the Ordinary Shares are expected to commence on 1 October 2019.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company has 192,622,671 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 192,622,671 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The proxy voting results for the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were as follows: