BWA : Result of General Meeting, Appointment of a Director and Issue of Equity

10/01/2019 | 03:53am EDT

1 October 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting, Appointment of a Director and Issue of Equity

The Directors of BWA are pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all the resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, the acquisition by the Company of Kings of the North Corp. ("KOTN"), which owns five groups of mineral exploration licences in Canada, has now been completed (the "Acquisition"). Following completion, the Directors propose that work will be undertaken on KOTN's licence areas over the next 12 to 18 months to confirm technical information and development plans for the sites.

The Directors are also pleased to announce that Vilhjalmur (Villi) Thor Vilhjalmsson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr Vilhjalmsson has over 25 years of mining experience in Iceland, Greenland, across Europe and Africa. He has served as a senior manager or director in green field exploration projects, as well as mining services and mine build-up. Mr Vilhjalmsson has a diploma in business administration from the University of Bifrost, Iceland. He is currently a director of Canadian Securities Exchange listed St-GeorgesEco-Mining Corp and a number of private companies.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company has raised £100,000 through a subscription for Convertible Loan Notes, including a subscription of £50,000 by Mr Vilhjalmsson.

In addition, a total of 72,090,838 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued to Directors in settlement of outstanding remuneration and the repayment of loans. Application has been made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and dealings in the Ordinary Shares are expected to commence on 1 October 2019.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company has 192,622,671 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 192,622,671 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The proxy voting results for the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting were as follows:

Resolution

Votes for*

% of votes

Votes

% of votes

Votes

Total votes

cast

against

cast

withheld

cast

1

61,579,704

99.01

600,013

0.96

-

62,179,717

2

62,179,717

100.00

-

-

3

61,579,704

99.01

600,013

0.96

4

61,579,704

99.01

600,013

0.96

* "Votes for" include votes which gave the Chairman or other Directors discretion.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group PLC

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

07836 238 172

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson (Chief Executive Officer) 00 354 869 7296

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Current Directorships

Past Directorships

North Atlantic Mining Associates Ltd

North Atlantic Mining Associates ehf

JV Capital Ltd

Birta Ltd

Melville Bay Ltd

NAMA Resources plc

Iceland Resources ehf

NAMA Coal Ltd

JV Capital ehf

NAMA East Asia Ltd

Eldgjá ehf

African Minerals Ventures Ltd

St Georges eco mining Ltd

JV Verktakar ehf

Moberg Capital Ltd

Borealis Commodities Exchange ehf

Array Resources Limited

North Atlantic Mining Associates ehf went into administration in Iceland on 13 February 2014 and was liquidated on 8 December 2015 with a deficit of less than £500,000.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

RICHARD BATTERSBY

2 Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of BWA Group plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BWA Group plc

b)

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
  2. Nature of the transaction
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)
  4. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  6. Date of the transaction
  7. Place of the transaction

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

ISIN: GB0033877555

Allotment of Ordinary Shares in settlement of outstanding remuneration and repayment of loans

26,358,160 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share

N/A

30 September 2019

NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

ALEX BORRELLI

2 Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of BWA Group plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BWA Group plc

b)

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares in settlement of

outstanding remuneration and repayment of loans

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

22,823,648 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share

  1. Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

30 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Disclaimer

BWA Group plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:52:03 UTC
