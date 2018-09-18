BWC South to Attract Crypto Enthusiasts around the World to South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Blockchain World Conference (“BWC”), a global brand committed to producing the highest quality crypto-oriented events, today officially announces the details of its upcoming BWC South conference, which will take place Dec. 2-5, 2018, at the world-class Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Attracting a stellar list of blockchain and crypto experts from across the globe, BWC South will be the first-ever blockchain conference to be held in tandem with the Art Basel premier global art show that is being held the same week in Miami Beach, FL.



“BWC South will showcase industry experts and titans giving their thoughts and projections for the next chapters of this game-changing technology,” said Alex Falcone, chief operating officer of Blockchain World Conference. “This conference has been strategically tied to the Art Basel festival in Miami, which will attract tens of thousands of individuals from all across the world. A significant portion of these attendees are expected to also attend BWC South where we will feature the latest ICOs and blockchain projects that are primed for investment and networking opportunities.”

Produced by BWC Events, Blockchain World Conference events are scheduled quarterly in the United States with conferences in the Northeast, Southeast, Central U.S. and West Coast. The aim of the conferences is to unite the blockchain community in an immersive and engaging experience throughout the year and to provide world-class networking and collaboration experiences to help promote the future of the global blockchain industry.

The conference lineup will boast an impressive array of standouts in the crypto space, with highlighted keynote speakers including former child actor Brock Pierce, of “The Mighty Ducks” fame, who has become a world-renowned Bitcoin pioneer and advocate as well as an entrepreneur, angel investor and venture capitalist noted for his work in the cryptocurrency industry.

In addition to its robust lineup of speakers, presenters and exhibitors representing some of the best and brightest in the blockchain space, BWC South will also present various opportunities for networking, hobnobbing and fun, including an invitational golf outing, an all-crypto poker tournament and happy hour networking events.

Sponsorship opportunities are plentiful for BWC South, and those interested in sponsoring the event can find out more by calling (877) 959-7933 or emailing sales@bwcevent.com .

Early Bird Discounts and “World Pass” for Year-Long Access

For BWC South ticket information, including Early Bird discounts, visit wpdev.blockchainworldconference.io/buy-tickets . A “World Pass” option is also now available, allowing attendees to simultaneously purchase tickets to multiple BWC conferences throughout the year at a deep discount.

About BWC Events

BWC Events recognizes that the brave new world of blockchain is evolving at a breakneck pace and that the technology behind blockchain itself has the potential to touch, and significantly impact, virtually every imaginable human endeavor.

This event organizer firmly believes an industry united is an industry strong and that the blockchain industry will benefit greatly from improved cohesiveness of collective mindset. BWC Events aims to grow the global acceptance of blockchain technologies by creating and enhancing awareness of the benefits of blockchain and by growing the reach and breadth of crypto awareness. Everyone is welcomed to join the growing movement to bring blockchain to new heights of awareness and to extend its reach far into new areas of society and industry.

Additional information can be found at http://blockchainworldconference.io .

BWC Events

BlockchainWorldConference.io

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

info@BWCevent.com

657.464.7195 Office