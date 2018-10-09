Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BWX Technologies : BWXT Hosts NASA Officials for Demonstration of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

LYNCHBURG, Va. - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) today hosted officials from NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) for progress updates and technology demonstrations related to BWXT's nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) program. Jim Reuter, NASA's acting associate administrator of STMD, toured BWXT's Advanced Technology Lab in Lynchburg, Virginia to learn more about BWXT's progress on the program that could support a future crewed mission to Mars.

Reuter watched demonstrations of three key technologies that BWXT has been developing to support the NTP program:

1) Advanced welding - BWXT demonstrated a new welding technology developed specifically for NASA fuel element fabrication.

2) Metallography - Technologists showed how they solve challenges in fabricating specialized materials used in NTP development.

3) Fuel Element Filling - The company presented a simple yet innovative way that it can fill fuel elements.

Rex Geveden, BWXT's president and chief executive officer, said, 'We were extremely pleased for Jim to visit us today and see how rapidly this technology has progressed in just over a year. We believe that NTP is an ideal propulsion system to take humans to Mars, and our scientists and engineers are working every day to make that a reality.'

The reactor could be part of an NTP rocket engine designed to propel a spacecraft from Earth orbit to Mars and back. BWXT's reactor design is based on low enriched uranium fuel. NTP for spaceflight has a number of advantages over chemical-based designs, primarily providing higher efficiency and greater power density. This would contribute to shorter travel times and lower exposure to cosmic radiation for astronauts.

In 2017, BWXT announced it had been awarded an $18.8 million contract from NASA for initial reactor concept development, initial fuel and core fabrication development, licensing support, and engine test program development. Work under the contract is expected to continue through 2019.

About BWXT
Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,250 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

Forward Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, scope and timing of the NASA contract. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the contract, delays or other difficulties in the commencement or execution of any options, the expected duration of the project and the availability of U.S. Government appropriations. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

###

Media Contact
Jud Simmons
Director, Media & Public Relations
434.522.6462
hjsimmons@bwxt.com

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pMICROPAC INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pAs Rates Rise, Savers Win with Best in Market Offers at Navy Federal
BU
12:31pT MOBILE US : Mobile Hoss More han 1,000 eens a ‘Generaion ’ Career Exploraion Evens in Ocober
AQ
12:31pCANON : Introduces New Business Inkjet Multifunction Printer Series
PR
12:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Have the Google Assistant Control Your C by GE Bulbs Right Out of the Box, No Hub Needed
BU
12:31pGoogle Pixel 3 on Verizon. Unleash the most powerful Pixel ever.
GL
12:31pMOSHI : Releases 2nd-generation USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging, Certified by Google
BU
12:30pALIBABA : founder Jack Ma set to visit Rwanda
AQ
12:29pTENCENT : to invest $180m in Brazilian digital payment firm Nubank
AQ
12:29pOMAN AND EMIRATES INV : Initial unaudited results for the period ended 30 september 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : Offshore Driller Ensco to Buy Rowan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.