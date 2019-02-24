BYTON's M-Byte SUV Features pmdtechnologies ag's 3D Sensors

pmdtechnologies ag and BYTON, the premium intelligent electric vehicle
brand, announced that pmdtechnologies ag’s 3D Time-of-Flight sensors
will be used for the in-car gesture control camera system operating the
48-inch Shared Experience Display (SED) in BYTON’s first production
model, the M-Byte SUV.
© BYTON. The Shared Experience Display (SED) with 3D ToF gesture control
Positioned as the next generation smart device, BYTON’s product line
integrates advanced digital technologies to offer customers a smart,
safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly driving and mobility experience. The
M-Byte is the first vehicle from BYTON, a mid-sized electric SUV that
will start production in late 2019 with a design and technology platform
that reflects the company’s global footprint.
“As cars get more and more functions, natural interactions are becoming
an important tool to simplify the human-machine interface. Byton is one
of the most innovative players in the field, so the partnership is
exciting for pmd as we can showcase the potential of our unique 3D
approach including full sunlight, which is difficult for other 3D
technologies,” said Dr. Bernd Buxbaum, CEO of pmdtechnologies ag. “Byton
is changing the way consumers interact with an automobile and I am proud
that our technology is a part of the M-Byte,” he added.
pmdtechnologies ag’s 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors which have been
jointly developed with Infineon Technologies AG are already used in
smartphones, robots, VR/AR headsets and now automobiles. In Byton’s
M-Byte, ToF sensors enable a car passenger to use a hand gesture to
answer a smartphone or to turn on their favorite music via the SED.
The pmd 3D ToF sensor has a set of illuminators at the top of M-Byte’s
Camera, which continuously emits invisible light into the car cockpit.
The ToF sensor measures the time it takes for the camera light to bounce
back from objects and persons, whether they are stationary or moving
enabling the in-car gesture control camera system.
About BYTON
It is not about refining cars. It is about refining life.
BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the
future. Its crafted cars integrate advanced digital technologies to
offer customers a smart, safe, comfortable and eco-friendly driving and
mobility experience.
BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China with global reach,
via a network of highly integrated offices. BYTON is headquartered in
Nanjing, China, which is also home to its intelligent manufacturing base
and one of several major R&D centers around the world. Its North
American headquarters in Silicon Valley is focused on developing
cutting-edge technologies for applications across the intelligent car
user experience and autonomous driving, as well as on developing and
managing North American operations. A European R&D center is based in
Munich, Germany, and is responsible for designing prototype and concept
model. BYTON also has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, which
oversee external affairs, marketing, sales, design and investor
relations.
BYTON’s core management team is made up of the world’s top experts from
China, Europe and the U.S., all of whom have held senior management
positions in innovative companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google and Apple.
Their expertise covers automotive design, automotive engineering and
manufacturing, electric powertrain, intelligent connectivity, autonomous
driving, user interface and supply chain management among other industry
sectors, the sum of which represents BYTON’s strengths in manufacturing
premium automobiles that are equipped with high quality internet
technologies. Official website: www.byton.com
About pmdtechnologies ag
pmdtechnologies ag, a fabless IC company headquartered in Siegen/Germany
with subsidiaries in USA, China and Korea, is the worldwide leading 3D
Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier. Started
up in 2002, the company owns over 350 worldwide patents concerning
pmd-based applications, the pmd measurement principle and its
realization. Addressed markets for pmd's 3D sensors are industrial
automation, automotive and the wide field of consumer applications like
AR/VR. Further information is available at www.pmdtec.com.
