BabbleLabs Raises $14 million Series A Financing from Dell Technologies Capital and Intel Capital to Accelerate Speech Technology

BabbleLabs™, a speech technology startup based in Silicon Valley,
announced today that it has raised Series A financing of $14 million
from institutional and individual investors. The round was co-led by Dell
Technologies Capital and Intel Capital, with contributions from new
investors and all major seed investors. Gregg Adkin from Dell
Technologies Capital and Vijay Reddy from Intel Capital will join the
BabbleLabs board.
BabbleLabs focuses on creating software to improve speech quality,
accuracy, and personalization in voice applications through the
combination of neural networks, digital signal processing, and speech
science. BabbleLabs’ Clear Cloud and Clear Edge products provide speech
enhancement in the cloud and in embedded edge devices for
business-critical communication segments such as smartphones, business
conferencing, customer service, field communication, and public safety.
“The real world is a noisy, chaotic place, yet we all want perfect
interactions with others and with the devices that serve us,” said
BabbleLabs cofounder and CEO Chris Rowen, who previously cofounded MIPS
Technologies and Tensilica. “BabbleLabs leverages deep learning across a
broad set of computing platforms to turn speech waveforms into better
understanding.”
BabbleLabs’ team of neural network researchers, speech processing
architects, signal processing and audio software experts has established
new speech technology foundations. Founded by Rowen, Raul Casas, Samer
Hijazi, Dror Maydan, Michelle Mao and Kamil Wojcicki in late
2017, BabbleLabs has been recognized as a leading startup in the
emerging field of noise-robust speech science by
Red Herring and other tech industry leaders.
“Speech is fast becoming a primary interface for the information
universe and speech-centric processing will touch every class of end
application and computing infrastructure,” said Gregg Adkin, Managing
Director, Dell Technologies Capital. “We believe the BabbleLabs
leadership team has the talent and vision to make a significant impact
on this rapidly growing market.”
“The application of AI to difficult speech problems is exactly the kind
of technical disruption that creates transformative companies. It will
be in every device,” said Amir Khosrowshahi, vice president and CTO of
the AI Products Group at Intel Corporation and co-founder of Nervana.
“Getting it right with respect to low power, low latency, and high
accuracy is very difficult and very valuable. BabbleLabs is doing it.”
The Series A financing will be used to expand technical development in
speech enhancement, recognition and analytics for noisy, complex
environments, and to scale business development. The funding will help
the company support and expand current engagements with industry leaders
to develop speech solutions running in the cloud and on smartphones,
laptops, and smart IOT devices.
About BabbleLabs
BabbleLabs enhances understanding by people and machines. Through speech
science and deep learning, we boost speech quality, intelligibility,
and personalization. BabbleLabs software solutions power
business-critical audio and video content, services, and devices. To
learn more visit www.babblelabs.com
or follow @BabbleLabs.
About Dell Technologies Capital
Dell Technologies Capital is the investment arm for Dell Technologies.
We’ve invested in over 100 companies that push the envelope on digital
technology for enterprises and consumers. We are a team of world-class
investors who help our companies succeed. We focus on early-stage
investments with passionate founders. Our companies gain unique access
to the go-to-market capabilities of Dell Technologies. For more
information visit www.delltechcapital.com
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial
intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G,
next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive
technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in
1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public
or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business
development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and
the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of
the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com
or follow @Intelcapital.
© 2018 BabbleLabs, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. BabbleLabs and
the BabbleLabs logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of
BabbleLabs, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
