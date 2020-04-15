Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Babson Diagnostics : to Offer High-Throughput COVID-19 Serology Testing in Austin, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Babson Diagnostics (Babson), a transformative diagnostic blood testing company, announced today it will launch a COVID-19 serology testing service. COVID-19 serology testing is used to detect the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in the bloodstream, which makes it the preferred method for evaluating whether a person has had a SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past and whether they may have developed immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections in the future.

COVID-19 serology testing is used to identify those who can safely circulate in the community without risk of infection to self or others, to track and manage the disease at the population level, and as a companion diagnostic for development and evaluation of treatments and vaccines. Testing will initially be performed in Babson’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high-complexity clinical laboratory in Austin.

“Sensitivity and specificity of COVID-19 serology is paramount,” said Eric Olson, Babson’s founder and CEO. “We’re using the best laboratory technology available to develop the most accurate serology assays possible.”

Babson—whose core technology is designed to produce accurate diagnostic results from small capillary samples collected at convenient retail locations—has a pipeline of COVID-19 serology assays under development. The assays span IgG, IgM and IgA—both qualitative and quantitative—and are intended for use with venous and capillary collection in accessible, decentralized locations as well as established, centralized collection facilities. Babson’s first-generation IgG assay has demonstrated strong performance and is being validated and moved into production. Babson will also employ third-party test kits to ensure partners have access to the best available technology.

Babson is developing its COVID-19 serology assays to run on the Siemens Healthineers Atellica® Solution, which enables high-performance assays and high-throughput processing. The platform can run up to 440 fully-automated tests per hour per analyzer using high-throughput bidirectional magnetic sample transportation technology. The Atellica platform also supports assay development using acridinium ester chemiluminescence detection technology, which increases flexibility in assay design and gives high quantum yield and rapid kinetics.

“We are all in the early stages of understanding COVID-19 immunology, therefore agility will be critical for innovation during the months ahead. Scientific discoveries, new treatments and viral mutations may trigger the need for improved tests. The first generation of tests will power research, which in turn will power the development of the next generation of tests,” said Olson.

Babson will make the antibody detection tests available first to Austin-area COVID-19 patients, front-line employees such as healthcare workers and retailers, and researchers working to understand COVID-19 immunity. After establishing the service in Austin and Texas, Babson Diagnostics plans to scale testing nationally and internationally.

To learn more about Babson, visit www.babsondx.com.

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics aims to bring diagnostic blood testing to the retail pharmacy counter, making it easier, faster, and more pleasant for customers to routinely monitor and improve their health. Babson's proprietary technological ecosystem is designed to deliver accurate diagnostic results with a more human experience. Based in Austin, Texas, its vision for diagnostic blood testing—built on accuracy, convenience, and accessibility—combines transformative diagnostic technology with a customer-first, retail-centric business model that aims to improve customer health and experience. Prior to commercialization, Babson Diagnostics is working with local and national retail pharmacies to validate its technology by conducting clinical studies intended for peer-reviewed publication. For more information on Babson Diagnostics, please visit www.babsondx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 14-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE WEAVING Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pEVOLVA AGM 2020 : approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
TE
01:05pVeta Resources Converts Note to Common Shares, Drops Interest in JOY Properties in Chile, and Provides Update on Financial Statements
NE
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Ambassador of Japan expresses gratitude to Pakistan for arranging safe return of Japanese nationals through a special PIA flight to Tokyo - Press Release issued by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan
AQ
01:04pCRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : VIS withdraws Instrument Rating of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited - Press Release issued by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA continuing with its relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from various countries - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of MODARABAS Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group