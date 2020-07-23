Log in
Baby Car Seat Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Availability of Customized Baby Car Seats to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

07/23/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the baby car seat market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005519/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, and Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The availability of customized baby car seats has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Car Seat Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Infant Car Seats
    • Convertible Car Seats
    • Booster Car Seats
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41299

Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby car seat market report covers the following areas:

  • Baby Car Seat Market Size
  • Baby Car Seat Market Trends
  • Baby Car Seat Market Analysis

This study identifies innovations in baby car seat products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby car seat market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Car Seat Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist baby car seat market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the baby car seat market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the baby car seat market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby car seat market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Infant car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Convertible car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Booster car seats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Drivers – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artsana Spa
  • Britax Excelsior Ltd.
  • Diono LLC
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
  • Jané Group
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Nuna International BV
  • RECARO Holding GmbH
  • Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
