Baby Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

The "Baby Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global baby diapers market to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Baby Diapers market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market due to increase in baby birth globally, raising disposable income of parents, increased number of working women, growing awareness about benefits of diapers among parents, helpful during travelling etc. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving the growth in this market.

On the basis of region, the Global Baby Diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global Baby Diapers market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to high birth rate and rising disposable income among other continents.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Baby Diapers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Baby Diapers Market

4. Global Baby Diapers Market by Product Types

4.1. Cloth Diapers

4.2. Disposable Diapers

4.3. Training Nappy

4.4. Swim Pants

4.5. Biodegradable Diapers

4.6. Pull-Ups

4.7. All-in-One Diapers

4.8. Others

5. Global Baby Diapers Market by Region 2018-2024

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. RoW

6. Companies Covered

  • Kimberly Clark
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unicharm
  • Kao Corporation
  • SCA Hygiene Products
  • Hengan
  • American Baby Company
  • Diapees and Wipees
  • Bumkins
  • Indevco Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f433pk/baby_diapers?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
