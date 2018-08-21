Baby Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Baby
Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global baby diapers market to grow with a CAGR
of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Global Baby Diapers market is showing a positive trend of development
around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this
market due to increase in baby birth globally, raising disposable income
of parents, increased number of working women, growing awareness about
benefits of diapers among parents, helpful during travelling etc. These
aforementioned factors are responsible for driving the growth in this
market.
On the basis of region, the Global Baby Diapers market is segmented into
North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North
America dominates the global Baby Diapers market. Asia Pacific region is
expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of
2018-2024 due to high birth rate and rising disposable income among
other continents.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Baby Diapers Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Baby Diapers Market
4. Global Baby Diapers Market by Product Types
4.1. Cloth Diapers
4.2. Disposable Diapers
4.3. Training Nappy
4.4. Swim Pants
4.5. Biodegradable Diapers
4.6. Pull-Ups
4.7. All-in-One Diapers
4.8. Others
5. Global Baby Diapers Market by Region 2018-2024
5.1. North America
5.2. Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.4. RoW
6. Companies Covered
-
Kimberly Clark
-
Procter & Gamble
-
Unicharm
-
Kao Corporation
-
SCA Hygiene Products
-
Hengan
-
American Baby Company
-
Diapees and Wipees
-
Bumkins
-
Indevco Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f433pk/baby_diapers?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005336/en/