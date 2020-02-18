Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Technological Innovations and Portfolio Extension That Leads to Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

Log in
02/18/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the baby monitors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005720/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological innovations and portfolio extension that leads to product premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Baby Monitors Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Audio and Video Baby Monitors
  • Advanced Baby Monitors
  • Audio Baby Monitors

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30526

Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby monitors market report covers the following areas:

  • Baby Monitors Market size
  • Baby Monitors Market trends
  • Baby Monitors Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of multi-functional baby monitor devices as one of the prime reasons driving the baby monitors market growth during the next few years.

Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the baby monitors market, including some of the vendors such as Angelcare, Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group), Koninklijke Philips, Lenovo (Motorola Mobility), Samsung Electronics and VTech Holdings. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby monitors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the baby monitors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
