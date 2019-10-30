Log in
Baby's Only Organic® Brand Tested for Purity

10/30/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

Lewis Center, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One celebrates Pure Market testing results calling media attention to baby foods and infant/toddler formulas with impurities.   The recognition by Pure Market for “Best in Class” builds on two decades of dedication at Nature’s One® sourcing the purest organic ingredients possible.  It is well known that hidden impurities can be very disruptive to a child’s optimal development.  

Pure Market is a national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling.  Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS, food safety and quality systems engineer and executive director of Clean Label Project states, “Consumers are increasingly concerned about contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers in the food and consumer product supply. This is especially true when we are talking about infants and children given their vulnerable stage of development. Concerned parents are expecting more from brands and they're expecting better. Finished product testing can serve as validation of an effective high quality and safety ingredient sourcing program."  

Jay Highman, Founder, CEO & President of Nature’s One® supports independent watchdog testing, saying “From the beginning it was my founding principle to use only the purest ingredients.  This is proud day for the Nature’s One team whose hard dedication to purity is recognized at Pure Market (https://www.puremarket.com/c/baby/), where Nature’s One was awarded ‘Best in Class’ of all Formulas.” 

Nature’s One brands, Baby’s Only Organic®, PediaSmart® and PediaVance® are all tested for ingredient purity and are trusted brands by millions of parents around the world.   

About Nature’s One: 

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent over 22 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® Organic beverage and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online. 

Lisa Edwards
Nature's One
7405480135
Lisa.Edwards@naturesone.com

