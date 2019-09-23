Log in
Baceline Investments : Acquires Amelia Center in Cincinnati and Completes Recapitalization of two Neighborhood Shopping Centers

09/23/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Retail center acquisition, recaps by Denver-based firm bring portfolio to 52 properties valued at $278 million

Baceline Investments, LLC, a boutique private equity real estate investment and management company with neighborhood shopping center holdings throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of Amelia Center in suburban Cincinnati, a 16,100-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Amelia, Ohio. Additionally, the firm has completed recapitalization efforts of Antelope Plaza in Salt Lake City and Roebuck Plaza in Birmingham, Ala. All three properties will be part of Baceline’s core income portfolio.

Including the recapitalizations, Baceline’s core income fund now includes 52 properties, totaling more than $278 million of assets under management. It’s the largest and most diverse portfolio in Baceline’s history, spanning 15 states from Minnesota to Texas and Arizona to North Carolina. It includes nearly 2.2 million-square-feet of retail space with a current occupancy rate of 90 percent.

Antelope Plaza is a 19,900-square-foot shopping center in Clearfield, Utah, originally acquired by Baceline in April 2018 as a value-add opportunity. Baceline acquired Roebuck Plaza in Birmingham, Ala., in February 2018.

“Amelia Center, as well as Antelope Plaza and Roebuck Plaza, are located in densely populated communities that continue to experience growth,” said Todd Laurie, Baceline Partner and EVP of investments. “The focus of the core income portfolio is to identify properties in vibrant communities, that are primarily internet- and recession-resistant businesses and have a mix of local and national tenants.”

Baceline's real estate investment strategy focuses on neighborhood shopping centers in markets throughout the United States that have value-rich properties at opportunistic prices, less competition, and more supply of quality real estate when compared to gateway cities.

About Baceline Investments

Founded in 2003, Baceline Investments, LLC is a Denver-based privately held boutique real estate investment and management company that specializes in the acquisition, management, and sale of cash-flowing, necessity-based everyday goods and services neighborhood shopping centers located in select secondary markets across America. By avoiding high-priced and competitive commercial real estate markets on the coasts, Baceline’s focus provides untapped investment opportunity. This unique approach allows investors to better diversify their investment portfolio. Learn more at www.bacelineinvestments.com or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
