Baceline Investments Acquires Three Shopping Centers in Dallas and Indianapolis

07/08/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

Denver-based firm’s acquisitions take core income portfolio to 49 properties valued more than $250 million

Baceline Investments, LLC, a boutique private equity real estate investment and management company with neighborhood shopping center holdings throughout the Central United States, has acquired three properties for its core income portfolio.

Totaling more than 170,000 square feet of retail space across the properties, the acquisitions include the Westlane Shopping Center, a 71,602-square-foot retail center in Indianapolis; Cooper St Marketplace, a 75,974-square-foot multi-tenant shopping center in South Arlington, Texas near Dallas; and Tarrant Parkway, a 33,171-square-foot property in Dallas.

“The addition of these properties brings our core income fund to more than $250 million of assets under management and includes 49 properties throughout 15 states,” said Todd Laurie, Baceline Partner and EVP of investments. “It’s the largest and most diverse portfolio of properties in Baceline’s history, nine of which we have acquired since the beginning of this year.”

Baceline’s core income portfolio is made up of properties across 15 states spanning from Minnesota to Texas and Arizona to North Carolina. It includes more than 2.04 million-square-feet of retail space and currently has an occupancy rate of 91 percent.

Baceline's real estate investment strategy focuses on necessity-based neighborhood shopping centers located in markets throughout the United States that have value-rich properties at opportunistic prices, less competition, and more supply of quality real estate when compared to gateway cities.

About Baceline Investments

Founded in 2003, Baceline Investments, LLC is a Denver-based privately held boutique real estate investment and management company that specializes in the acquisition, management, and sale of cash-flowing, necessity-based everyday goods and services neighborhood shopping centers located in select secondary markets across America. By avoiding high-priced and competitive commercial real estate markets on the coasts, Baceline’s Heartland focus provides untapped investment opportunity. This unique approach allows investors to better diversify their investment portfolio. Learn more about Baceline Investments at www.bacelineinvestments.com or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
