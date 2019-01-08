Log in
Back by popular demand, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA Returns as Year-Round Beer for Karl Strauss

01/08/2019

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the long anticipated return of Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. Beginning this week, this fan favorite will join KARL’s core lineup and become the newest year-round offering for the brewery.

Boat Shoes was originally born out of Karl Strauss’ Small Batch program. Head Brewer Sean Albrecht (the talent behind Mosaic Session IPA as well) first tried his hand at this New England-style IPA at KARL’s satellite brewery in 4S Ranch. The initial batch built an immediate cult following and sold out within days. Since then, it has been released several times with much fanfare – including some of the company’s highest engaged posts on Instagram, and more than 1,500 ratings on Untappd so far. Beyond that, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA nearly won a nationwide blind taste test when it received the Bronze Medal in Brewing News’ National IPA Championship. As for the name itself:

“I was back east for CBC [Craft Brewers Conference]. Everyone was wearing boat shoes and the name just stuck. Hazy IPAs are refreshing and easy-drinking, so the name fits nicely with the style of beer. You can’t really be stressed out wearing Boat Shoes.” — Sean Albrecht, Head Brewer, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Beginning this week, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA will be pouring on draft at Karl Strauss’ Tasting Room and Brewpubs, as well as select craft beer bars throughout California.  Boat Shoes will also be available throughout the year in limited release quantities of 4-pack 16oz cans. Check out the company’s beer finder tool at www.karlstrauss.com to see where you can buy Karl Strauss beers near you.

To learn more about Boat Shoes Hazy IPA, visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

ABV: 7.2%
IBU: 55
Hop Bill: Pacifica, Simcoe, Mosaic, Pekko, and Galaxy
Label Copy:
Boat shoes are much more than footwear – they’re a state of mind. They say to those around you, “Hey. I’m practical, but I’m also stylish. I may or may not actually own a boat. But I definitely care about the finer things in life, like weekend jaunts to the coast, salty ocean breezes, and hazy India Pale Ales.” Boat Shoes Hazy IPA has flavors of citrus and sweet fruit that linger through a juicy finish. This unfiltered brew is intensely hopped and pairs perfectly with your nautical lifestyle, actual boat not required.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

Media Contact
Mark Weslar
mark.weslar@karlstrauss.com
Phone: 760.707.2426

© GlobeNewswire 2019
