Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness

10/14/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many students, the back-to-school season is stressful mentally and physically. Dr. Phillips of Dr. Phillips Chiropractic in San Antonio says that chiropractic care is one of the best ways to alleviate that stress in the first weeks back into the school-year routine. 

"Whether you're a kid or an adult, going back to school means long hours at a desk and carrying heavy backpacks," said Dr. Phillips. "For some, it's also a return to organized sports. These activities can put you at risk for misalignments, pain, and tension, and a chiropractic adjustment is a key way you can invest in your health to alleviate that discomfort." 

Sitting at a desk--especially a fixed school desk--for long hours can force the body into non-ergonomic positions, which allows tension to build up and cause shoulder, neck, or back pain and discomfort. Adults tend to have office desks that can facilitate sitting in a comfortable, healthy position, with adjustable chairs and the ability to stand up and stretch when needed, according to Dr. Phillips. But students don't usually have those luxuries. At school, they also have to carry heavy backpacks around all day, putting heavy stress on their backs. On top of that, students are experiencing the natural stress of returning to a structured academic environment after a break--and that can cause tension, too. 

Dr. Phillips recommends that students from kindergarten to college get an alignment at the beginning of the school year, and then every quarter or more often if needed. By aligning the musculoskeletal system, chiropractic care is said to strengthen the entire body's function, which even supports the normal, healthy functioning of the body's immune system that's so critical during the flu season. 

"Chiropractic care for even the youngest students is a gentle, preventative way to keep the body working at its best," Dr. Phillips said. "It's just one way to try to head off problems, tension, and discomfort before they happen." Chiropractic care for infants, young children, and adolescents isn't new, but it's seeing a resurgence in popularity as more and more parents recognize the value of alternative and naturopathic health care. 

Dr. Phillips has been providing chiropractic care for over 25 years, and specializes in gentle pediatric chiropractic care as well as sports injury recovery, auto accident injury, and other issues requiring physiotherapy. Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, cold laser therapy, and nutrition consultations are also available at the office as whole-body supports for holistic health and wellness. Especially when used in conjunction with chiropractic care, these treatments can be life-changing. 

Dr. Phillip's Chiropractic is located at 115 N Loop 1604 E #1207 in San Antonio, TX. You can request an appointment online, call the office at 210-545-1144, or stop by in person to meet the staff and have your questions answered.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
