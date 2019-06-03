Backcountry Selects Tehama to Virtually Onboard Global Teams and Contractors

Today, Tehama,
the leading SaaS Platform for secure IT service delivery, announced that Backcountry,
the premier online specialty retailer of outdoor gear, has chosen the
Tehama platform to onboard global remote teams and temporary contract
workers.
Backcountry’s corporate headquarters is located in Park City, Utah, and
since 1996 has opened offices in multiple states in the U.S., Costa
Rica, and Germany.
Backcountry is using Tehama to securely onboard remote employees and
seasonal contract workers without shipping laptops. The platform enables
remote teams to collaborate globally and scale their workforce up during
busy periods. With Tehama, Backcountry has instant secure access
controls, isolated and collaborative workspaces, and continuous
monitoring to reduce risk when providing access to remote employees and
temporary workers.
“Backcountry’s community of outdoor enthusiasts has rapidly expanded
over the years, and as a result, we have a complex environment requiring
fine-tuned access to critical applications for employees and
contractors. We now have a real need for a platform like Tehama that
enables us to provide controlled, restricted and fully auditable access
for our workforce and contractors to internal systems without
compromising security, all the while continuing to have a full audit
trail of their connections,” said Leo Mata, Information Security Manager
at Backcountry.
The Tehama platform offers instantly compliant SOC 2 Type II workspaces
and helps to support other security and regulatory standards including
GDPR, ISO 27001, OSFI, and PCI/DSS. Tehama also eliminates the risks of
infected endpoint devices.
“Backcountry is leading the way by optimizing Tehama to ensure that
their most valuable data assets and mission critical systems are
secure,” said Gene Villeneuve, Tehama’s CRO. “With data breaches on the
rise and making headlines daily, it’s best to take a proactive approach
when it comes to securing the services supply chain.”
For more information on Tehama, visit www.tehama.io
or follow Tehama on LinkedIn,
Facebook,
or Twitter
@tehama_io.
Visit Backcountry online at www.backcountry.com
or follow Backcountry on Twitter @backcountry
or Facebook.
About Tehama
Tehama
is the leading SaaS platform for secure IT Service Delivery. Tehama
provides all the IT infrastructure needed for enterprises to connect,
leverage, and grow global teams securely. With Tehama, enterprises
quickly connect with increased security through virtual and secured
perimeters that extend zero trust network access to global employees and
3rd-party IT services providers. Tehama is a SOC 2 Type II compliant
platform that enables global enterprises to onboard, manage, scale,
secure, and audit employees and 3rd-party IT service providers, while
avoiding the costs and project delays associated with IT infrastructure
procurement and deployment. Tehama also eliminates the risks of endpoint
devices such as malware and lost or stolen data.
About Backcountry
Backcountry.com
is the premier online specialty retailer of outdoor gear for snow
sports, hiking, camping, paddling, biking, climbing, fly fishing, and
more, including a wide selection of premium apparel, both technical and
casual. Backcountry’s mission is to connect people to their passions by
supplying customers with the gear, knowledge, and inspiration necessary
to chase down life’s greatest moments. Backcountry does this by
providing the biggest and best assortment of premium outdoor products,
personalized Gearhead expertise, inspirational content, a superior
shopping experience, and lightning-fast fulfillment. The Backcountry
family of companies includes Competitive
Cyclist, MotoSport.com,
Steep&Cheap,
and Bergfreunde.de,
which is based in Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005526/en/