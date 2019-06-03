Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Backcountry Selects Tehama to Virtually Onboard Global Teams and Contractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Tehama’s cloud-based platform enables Backcountry to securely onboard global teams and temporary contractors

Today, Tehama, the leading SaaS Platform for secure IT service delivery, announced that Backcountry, the premier online specialty retailer of outdoor gear, has chosen the Tehama platform to onboard global remote teams and temporary contract workers.

Backcountry’s corporate headquarters is located in Park City, Utah, and since 1996 has opened offices in multiple states in the U.S., Costa Rica, and Germany.

Backcountry is using Tehama to securely onboard remote employees and seasonal contract workers without shipping laptops. The platform enables remote teams to collaborate globally and scale their workforce up during busy periods. With Tehama, Backcountry has instant secure access controls, isolated and collaborative workspaces, and continuous monitoring to reduce risk when providing access to remote employees and temporary workers.

“Backcountry’s community of outdoor enthusiasts has rapidly expanded over the years, and as a result, we have a complex environment requiring fine-tuned access to critical applications for employees and contractors. We now have a real need for a platform like Tehama that enables us to provide controlled, restricted and fully auditable access for our workforce and contractors to internal systems without compromising security, all the while continuing to have a full audit trail of their connections,” said Leo Mata, Information Security Manager at Backcountry.

The Tehama platform offers instantly compliant SOC 2 Type II workspaces and helps to support other security and regulatory standards including GDPR, ISO 27001, OSFI, and PCI/DSS. Tehama also eliminates the risks of infected endpoint devices.

“Backcountry is leading the way by optimizing Tehama to ensure that their most valuable data assets and mission critical systems are secure,” said Gene Villeneuve, Tehama’s CRO. “With data breaches on the rise and making headlines daily, it’s best to take a proactive approach when it comes to securing the services supply chain.”

For more information on Tehama, visit www.tehama.io or follow Tehama on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @tehama_io.

Visit Backcountry online at www.backcountry.com or follow Backcountry on Twitter @backcountry or Facebook.

About Tehama
Tehama is the leading SaaS platform for secure IT Service Delivery. Tehama provides all the IT infrastructure needed for enterprises to connect, leverage, and grow global teams securely. With Tehama, enterprises quickly connect with increased security through virtual and secured perimeters that extend zero trust network access to global employees and 3rd-party IT services providers. Tehama is a SOC 2 Type II compliant platform that enables global enterprises to onboard, manage, scale, secure, and audit employees and 3rd-party IT service providers, while avoiding the costs and project delays associated with IT infrastructure procurement and deployment. Tehama also eliminates the risks of endpoint devices such as malware and lost or stolen data.

About Backcountry
Backcountry.com is the premier online specialty retailer of outdoor gear for snow sports, hiking, camping, paddling, biking, climbing, fly fishing, and more, including a wide selection of premium apparel, both technical and casual. Backcountry’s mission is to connect people to their passions by supplying customers with the gear, knowledge, and inspiration necessary to chase down life’s greatest moments. Backcountry does this by providing the biggest and best assortment of premium outdoor products, personalized Gearhead expertise, inspirational content, a superior shopping experience, and lightning-fast fulfillment. The Backcountry family of companies includes Competitive Cyclist, MotoSport.com, Steep&Cheap, and Bergfreunde.de, which is based in Germany.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aBERGENBIO : Presents new preliminary clinical and biomarker data showing durable response and median survival rates in phase ii trial
AQ
10:45aNOVARTIS : Kisqali significantly extends life in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in MONALEESA-7 trial
AQ
10:45aMESA LABS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:45aROCHE : Genentech - Xolair Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in Adults with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps in Two Phase III Studies
AQ
10:45aSermonix Poster Presentation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting Demonstrates Promise for Lasofoxifene in Treating ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With ESR1 Mutations
GL
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackstone's $18.7B E-Commerce Investment Is Largest Private Real Estate Transaction Ever
PU
10:44aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's rating to ‘BB' on the back of a better risk profile evaluation
PU
10:44aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : and the ITU Provide Communications for Global Disaster Relief
PU
10:44aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Business Update and (2) Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate
PU
10:44aINDEX PHARMACEUTICALS : presents at Redeye Growth Day, June 10, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About