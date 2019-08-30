Log in
Backgrounder: Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two by two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

08/30/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

From: Infrastructure Canada

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.8 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream () and the Arctic Energy Fund (). The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is contributing more than $12.6 million.

Funding for the construction of these projects is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.

Project Information:

Project Name

Ultimate Recipient

Fund

Project Details

Federal Funding

Other Funding

Taltson Hydroelectric Facility - Major Overhaul

Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Upgrading various hydro, mechanical and electrical components of the existing Taltson Hydroelectric Facility. The facility assets have reached the end of their lifecycle and are now due for replacement.

$17,820,000

$5,940,000

Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Generation

Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Installing new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power generators in Fort Simpson.

$11,250,000

$3,750,000

Lutsel K'e New Diesel Power Plant Facility

Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Replacing the existing power plant that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The project will include the installation of a new diesel power plant in a location away from the centre of the community to reduce noise and air pollution..

$8,775,000

$2,925,000


Disclaimer

Department of Infrastructure of Canada published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:16:03 UTC
