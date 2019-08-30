Backgrounder: Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two by two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

From: Infrastructure Canada

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.

Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.8 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream () and the Arctic Energy Fund (). The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is contributing more than $12.6 million.

Funding for the construction of these projects is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.

Project Information: