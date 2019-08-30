Backgrounder: Residents of the Northwest Territories benefit from investment in two by two new power plants and an upgraded hydroelectric facility

From: Infrastructure Canada
Joint federal and territorial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects across the Northwest Territories that will provide new or upgraded sources of energy for the communities.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.8 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream () and the Arctic Energy Fund (). The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is contributing more than $12.6 million.
Funding for the construction of these projects is conditional and will only be provided once Canada is satisfied that the obligation to consult with Indigenous groups is met.
Project Information:
|
Project Name
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Fund
|
Project Details
|
Federal Funding
|
Other Funding
|
Taltson Hydroelectric Facility - Major Overhaul
|
Northwest Territories Power Corporation
|
|
Upgrading various hydro, mechanical and electrical components of the existing Taltson Hydroelectric Facility. The facility assets have reached the end of their lifecycle and are now due for replacement.
|
$17,820,000
|
$5,940,000
|
Fort Simpson Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Generation
|
Northwest Territories Power Corporation
|
|
Installing new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power generators in Fort Simpson.
|
$11,250,000
|
$3,750,000
|
Lutsel K'e New Diesel Power Plant Facility
|
Northwest Territories Power Corporation
|
|
Replacing the existing power plant that is nearing the end of its lifespan. The project will include the installation of a new diesel power plant in a location away from the centre of the community to reduce noise and air pollution..
|
$8,775,000
|
$2,925,000
