Badcock Home Furniture &more Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

W.S.
Badcock Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Barb
Scherer to the role of Vice President of Marketing. With an impressive
marketing and communications background, Scherer brings extensive
knowledge and a fresh perspective to the 114-year-old company based in
Mulberry, Florida.
Scherer will oversee all of the marketing efforts for the Badcock Home
Furnishings &more brand, including advertising, media, digital,
e-commerce, public relations, and communications. She is returning to
her roots as she attended Florida Southern College in nearby Lakeland
before beginning her career at an advertising agency in New York City
working on the Diet Coke national advertising account. Directly prior to
joining Badcock, Scherer ran her own consulting firm, Scherer Marketing,
LLC, where she empowered companies to revitalize and amplify their
marketing and communications efforts through thorough evaluation of
processes and procedures. Scherer gained her expertise through a robust
career in marketing roles in both client and agency environments. From
2012 until 2018, she was an executive leader at Fifth Third Bank while
serving as Senior Vice President/Director of Marketing and
Communications for the Florida Region and based in Orlando. Prior to
Fifth Third, Scherer served as President of the Florida office in
Orlando for Engauge Marketing, LLC, a national full-service branding and
digital agency based in Columbus, Ohio. In the years leading up to
Engauge, she served other innovative national ad agencies in leadership
and strategy roles in the Orlando and Tampa Bay markets. Barb Scherer
has been recognized by the advertising and marketing industry with the
Silver Medal Award for career achievement from the American Advertising
Federation-Orlando and the Marketer of the Year Award for the rebranding
of Sonny’s BBQ from the American Marketing Association-Central Florida.
Using her expertise in the full spectrum of integrated marketing
communications, Scherer will lead her team to elevate Badcock’s brand
and marketing efforts in the Southeastern United States. On her plans
for the company’s future marketing endeavors, Scherer says, “Badcock has
done a phenomenal job getting to where it is today and has a great
history and story to tell. I am extremely excited to have the
opportunity to help propel it into the future with a robust marketing
plan and renewed enthusiasm for the brand.”
On the addition to the company, CEO and President, Rob Burnette says,
“With tremendous recent growth and a regenerated focus on our customers,
our company is at a very exciting place, and the future for Badcock is
incredibly bright. Barb’s experience and direction for our marketing
initiatives will undoubtedly be the driving force we need to reach new
customers and cultivate a new generation of ‘raving fans’ for the
company. We are very pleased to have her on board.”
About W.S. Badcock Corporation
Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest
privately held home furnishings companies in the United States.
Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 352 corporate and associate
dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern
states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete
line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office,
accessories and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing
for its customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005733/en/