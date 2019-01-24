Badcock Home Furniture &more Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

The Southeastern home furnishings retailer welcomes seasoned marketing and communications leader Barb Scherer to its executive team

W.S. Badcock Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Barb Scherer to the role of Vice President of Marketing. With an impressive marketing and communications background, Scherer brings extensive knowledge and a fresh perspective to the 114-year-old company based in Mulberry, Florida.

Scherer will oversee all of the marketing efforts for the Badcock Home Furnishings &more brand, including advertising, media, digital, e-commerce, public relations, and communications. She is returning to her roots as she attended Florida Southern College in nearby Lakeland before beginning her career at an advertising agency in New York City working on the Diet Coke national advertising account. Directly prior to joining Badcock, Scherer ran her own consulting firm, Scherer Marketing, LLC, where she empowered companies to revitalize and amplify their marketing and communications efforts through thorough evaluation of processes and procedures. Scherer gained her expertise through a robust career in marketing roles in both client and agency environments. From 2012 until 2018, she was an executive leader at Fifth Third Bank while serving as Senior Vice President/Director of Marketing and Communications for the Florida Region and based in Orlando. Prior to Fifth Third, Scherer served as President of the Florida office in Orlando for Engauge Marketing, LLC, a national full-service branding and digital agency based in Columbus, Ohio. In the years leading up to Engauge, she served other innovative national ad agencies in leadership and strategy roles in the Orlando and Tampa Bay markets. Barb Scherer has been recognized by the advertising and marketing industry with the Silver Medal Award for career achievement from the American Advertising Federation-Orlando and the Marketer of the Year Award for the rebranding of Sonny’s BBQ from the American Marketing Association-Central Florida.

Using her expertise in the full spectrum of integrated marketing communications, Scherer will lead her team to elevate Badcock’s brand and marketing efforts in the Southeastern United States. On her plans for the company’s future marketing endeavors, Scherer says, “Badcock has done a phenomenal job getting to where it is today and has a great history and story to tell. I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to help propel it into the future with a robust marketing plan and renewed enthusiasm for the brand.”

On the addition to the company, CEO and President, Rob Burnette says, “With tremendous recent growth and a regenerated focus on our customers, our company is at a very exciting place, and the future for Badcock is incredibly bright. Barb’s experience and direction for our marketing initiatives will undoubtedly be the driving force we need to reach new customers and cultivate a new generation of ‘raving fans’ for the company. We are very pleased to have her on board.”

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 352 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005733/en/