Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Badgerland Disposal Inks Five-Year Residential Waste, Recycling Services Contract With the Village of Sullivan, Effective Jan. 1, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving residents of the Village of Sullivan in Jefferson County. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Sullivan’s households will receive weekly waste and biweekly recycling services, as well as monthly bulk item pick-ups, a waste and recycling site for the Village, and commercial dumpsters for use in municipal buildings and parks.

“We welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family and look forward to serving their waste and recycling needs,” said Badgerland Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “Since 2015, Badgerland has ascended to one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing waste and recycling services providers, quietly earning the trust, confidence and reliability needed to effectively and safely serve the needs of our growing customer base.”

In addition to the Village of Sullivan, Badgerland has announced new waste and recycling contracts with the villages of Decatur, Clinton and Oakland, all in 2019.

“Our company is built on the trust we have earned with residential and commercial customers in the villages, neighborhoods and communities we serve throughout southern Wisconsin, and we are excited to welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family,” said Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds.

In addition to traditional waste and recycling, Badgerland offers residences and businesses access to temporary services, including portable restrooms and roll-off dumpster services.

About Badgerland Disposal

Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading privately-held waste and recycling services provider is headquartered in Milton, Wisc., serving nearly 20,000 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services to communities and neighborhoods across Wisconsin with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin, one community at a time.

Company Contact:
Meaghan Johnson
Director of Marketing
Badgerland Disposal
608.340.1808
Meaghan@Badgerlanddisposal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1720f02c-4d3d-4c52-b3a9-d823deda17c6

 

Primary Logo

Village of Sullivan

Badgerland Disposal's new municipal partner for waste and recycling.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aTENARIS : Paolo Rocca speaks at first ever Saudi Iron & Steel Conference
PU
11:27aVERISIGN : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .com and .net Registrations in August 2019
PU
11:27aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2019
PR
11:27aGlobal X Launches Cannabis ETF (POTX) To Provide Focused Access to a Burgeoning Theme
PR
11:26aAIR FRANCE KLM : Easyjet drops out of bidding for bankrupt Aigle Azur
RE
11:25aEXXON MOBIL : 'Conducting Assessment' Of Beaumont, Texas Refinery Amid Flooding
DJ
11:25aBANCO INTERNACIONAL DEL PERÚ S.A.A. : Commences Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2020
PR
11:23aSANTANDER BANK : Reduces Its Prime Rate to 5.00%
PR
11:22aGESCO : english
PU
11:22aACUITY BRANDS : Introduces the New Silhouette Family of Decorative Luminaires from Winona Featuring Superior Optical Performance and Advanced Dimming and Controls
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3ALPHABET : Huawei hails own apps in Mate 30 challenge to iPhone 11
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
5DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group