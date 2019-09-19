Badgerland Disposal Inks Five-Year Residential Waste, Recycling Services Contract With the Village of Sullivan, Effective Jan. 1, 2020

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving residents of the Village of Sullivan in Jefferson County. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Sullivan’s households will receive weekly waste and biweekly recycling services, as well as monthly bulk item pick-ups, a waste and recycling site for the Village, and commercial dumpsters for use in municipal buildings and parks.



“We welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family and look forward to serving their waste and recycling needs,” said Badgerland Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken. “Since 2015, Badgerland has ascended to one of Wisconsin’s fastest growing waste and recycling services providers, quietly earning the trust, confidence and reliability needed to effectively and safely serve the needs of our growing customer base.”

In addition to the Village of Sullivan, Badgerland has announced new waste and recycling contracts with the villages of Decatur , Clinton and Oakland , all in 2019.

“Our company is built on the trust we have earned with residential and commercial customers in the villages, neighborhoods and communities we serve throughout southern Wisconsin, and we are excited to welcome the Village of Sullivan to the Badgerland family,” said Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds.

In addition to traditional waste and recycling, Badgerland offers residences and businesses access to temporary services, including portable restroom s and roll-off dumpster services.

About Badgerland Disposal

Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading privately-held waste and recycling services provider is headquartered in Milton, Wisc., serving nearly 20,000 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services to communities and neighborhoods across Wisconsin with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin, one community at a time.

