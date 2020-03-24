Log in
Baffle CEO and Cofounder Ameesh Divatia Accepted to the UC Irvine Samueli School of Engineering Hall of Fame

03/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Baffle, Inc., today announced that Baffle CEO and Cofounder Ameesh Divatia was nominated and accepted to the UC Irvine Samueli School of Engineering Hall of Fame for 2020. Divatia received his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Samueli School of Engineering in 1989.

Click to Tweet: .@Baffleio CEO and Cofounder @Ameeshd accepted to the @UCIEngineering Hall of Fame: https://baffle.io/press-releases/ameesh-divatia-uci-samueli-winner #STEM #cybersecurity

Divatia is an entrepreneur with a track record of turning innovative ideas into successful businesses. He has sold three companies for more than $425 million combined in the service provider and enterprise data center infrastructure market. Divatia currently leads Baffle—a Gartner Cool Vendor in Privacy Preservation in Analytics—in its mission to simplify encryption and mitigate the risk of data breaches and theft. Baffle currently protects more than 13 billion data records in production at the field or record level, with customers across the financial services, healthcare and retail sectors.

The UCI Engineering and ICS Hall of Fame honors those who have made a significant impact in their profession, or in other ways have brought distinction to their alma mater. The Samueli School of Engineering and the Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences established the Hall of Fame in 2015 as UCI was celebrating its 50th anniversary as one of the nation’s leading universities.

“I’m grateful to the Samueli School of Engineering for this wonderful honor,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO and co-founder, Baffle. “UCI played a critical role in my engineering education, providing me with the tools and abilities needed to solve complex problems, which has propelled me to where I am today—developing and building innovative solutions for arguably one of society’s most critical challenges - cybersecurity.”

Read Ameesh Divatia’s latest Forbes Technology Council column, “Are Your Data Security Protocols CCPA-Ready?

About Baffle

Baffle simplifies enterprise encryption. The company’s modern, data-centric encryption and advanced data protection solution is designed for distributed and cloud-native environments, DevOps and microservices. Only Baffle protects data at rest, in memory, in the search index and while in use with AES encryption that requires no application rewrites, no key management changes and no business process breakage. Baffle was named a Gartner 2019 Cool Vendor in Privacy Preservation in Analytics. Baffle’s investors include True Ventures, Clearvision Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Greenspring Associates, Thomvest Ventures, Engineering Capital, Industry Ventures and Triphammer Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
