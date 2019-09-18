Baffle Named a 2019 “Cool Vendor” in Privacy Preservation in Analytics by Gartner

Baffle, Inc., an advanced data protection company, today announced it was recognized by Gartner as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Privacy Preservation in Analytics1. According to Gartner, “The vendors in this research all apply unique and novel approaches to protect personal data while enabling extensive analytics supporting a variety of use cases.”

Click to Tweet: @Baffleio named by @Gartner_Inc a September 2019 Cool Vendor in Privacy Preservation in Analytics: https://baffle.io/press-releases/gartner-cool-vendor #cybersecurity #infosec #privacy

“Baffle is on a mission to simplify encryption, and we believe this recognition is the latest proof that Baffle is able to crack the performance and scale problem of modern, simplified, no-code encryption that enables analytics of sensitive data without compromising privacy,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO, Baffle. “We are currently protecting more than 13 billion data records in production at the field or record level, with customers across the financial services and healthcare sectors.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of Baffle’s certification to the AWS Database Ready Program and its Cloud Data Protection Platform for AWS.

The report states, “Regulatory requirements on privacy and data protection are strengthened globally and bring considerable risks following noncompliance. The even faster developing capabilities to analyze data in detail drive a demand for new technology applications to preserve privacy in analytics and business intelligence (ABI).”

Learn how to implement simplified record-level encryption to ensure data privacy for SaaS without modifying applications in Baffle’s webinar: https://baffle.io/webinars/record-level-encryption-webinar/

Sign up for a Baffle demo today: https://baffle.io/request-a-demo/

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Privacy Preservation in Analytics, by Bart Willemsen, Jie Zhang, Nader Henein; September 4, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Baffle

Baffle simplifies enterprise encryption. The company’s modern, data-centric encryption and advanced data protection solution is designed for distributed and cloud-native environments, DevOps and microservices. Only Baffle protects data at rest, in memory, in the search index and while in use with AES encryption that requires no application rewrites, no key management changes and no business process breakage. Baffle’s investors include True Ventures, Clearvision Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Greenspring Associates, Thomvest Ventures, Engineering Capital, Industry Ventures and Triphammer Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005927/en/