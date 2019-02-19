Baffle Releases First Data Protection Solution for AWS Lambda Serverless Compute

Baffle,
Inc., an advanced data protection company, today announced it has
released the first-to-market solution for data-centric protection of
Amazon’s (NYSE: AMZN) AWS Lambda, a pioneering serverless compute
service. On the heels of its breakthrough
for data-centric encryption, Baffle Advanced Data Protection Service
gives enterprises the ability to provide a common data security model
for existing infrastructure while also accelerating the “lift and shift”
to serverless computing services such as AWS Lambda.
Baffle’s award-winning
and patented
platform now provides data protection to the newest cloud native
architectures - including serverless - which are the future of
computing. Enterprises in highly-regulated industries are increasingly
running automated mission-critical and time-sensitive operations through
AWS Lambda, such as hedge funds monitoring stock market fluctuations or
businesses spinning up resources after a natural disaster. With Baffle’s
Advanced Data Protection Service, enterprises can easily migrate to
cloud native technologies to grow their businesses, without worrying
about the underlying security of their data.
Click
to Tweet: .@Baffleio releases first to market #dataprotection
solution for Amazon @AWScloud Lambda #serverless compute service: https://baffle.io/press-releases/lambda-announcement
#cybersecurity #infosec
AWS Lambda is a serverless, event-based compute service that
automatically manages underlying compute resources, without the need for
provisioning hardware or learning a new computing language. AWS Lambda
runs code on high-availability compute infrastructure and performs all
the administration of the compute resources, including server and
operating system maintenance, capacity provisioning and automatic
scaling, code and security patch deployment, and code monitoring and
logging.
“Serverless and ephemeral computing is taking the enterprise by storm,”
said Ameesh Divatia, CEO and co-founder, Baffle.
“Developers simply want to write code and not have to worry about
back-end server provisioning and security requirements. Baffle’s
data-centric security gives customers the confidence to run code
anywhere without dedicated hardware and utilize the latest Amazon AWS
innovations to scale their businesses. Legacy encryption and
hardware-based approaches cannot provide this peace of mind to
enterprises, and today’s announcement is Baffle’s latest milestone in
advancing the security of this new infrastructure.”
“Baffle’s technology provides a common data protection platform that we
can leverage with our current application infrastructure and our
migration to AWS Serverless Computing,” said James Rutt, chief
information officer, Dana
Foundation. “The architectural flexibility in the solution helps
enable our lift and shift to cloud while simultaneously enabling
data-centric protection of sensitive information.”
“Securing serverless will force information security and risk
professionals to focus on the areas we retain control over,” wrote Neil
MacDonald at Gartner
in Security Considerations and Best Practices for Securing Serverless
PaaS (4 September 2018). (NYSE: IT) “Specifically, the
integrity and assurance of the code, identities of the code and
developers, permissioning, and serverless configuration, including
network connectivity. New approaches and techniques for securing
serverless will be required and should be designed using a life cycle
approach, starting in development and carrying through into operations.
To illustrate this, we will build on secure DevOps (DevSecOps) research
best practices established in “10 Things to Get Right for Successful
DevSecOps.”
Watch how our Baffle secures your enterprise’s AWS Lambda deployment here.
About Baffle
Baffle, the application data protection company, prevents data breaches
by securing the end-to-end data access model for applications and
databases. Using this method, the technology protects against some of
the most recent high-profile attacks and vulnerabilities – including
Spectre and Meltdown. With its patented
technology, Baffle is the only company that can enable encryption of
data at rest, in use, in memory and in the search index without
impacting the application using AES encryption. Baffle is also the first
company to enable secure data processing on a commercial application and
database to guarantee data protection. Baffle has raised $10.5 million
of financing; its investors include True Ventures, Envision Ventures,
ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Thomvest Ventures, Engineering Capital,
and Industry Ventures.
About Dana Foundation
The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization that
supports brain research through grants, publications, and educational
programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005281/en/