|
Baguio Green : Announcement - Interim Result 2019
08/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Baguio Green Group Limited
碧 瑤 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1397)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
-
Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$719.1 million (1H2018: HK$688.0 million), representing an increase of approximately 4.5% as compared with the preceding period.
-
Gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$42.9 million (1H2018: HK$47.4 million), representing a decrease of approximately 9.5% as compared with the preceding period.
-
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$3.8 million (1H2018: HK$12.6 million), representing a decrease of approximately 69.5% as compared with the preceding period.
-
The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (1H2018: Nil).
The board of directors (the "Directors" and the "Board") of Baguio Green Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Baguio") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").
MARKET REVIEW
During the Period, the environmental industry in Hong Kong has been facing both challenges and opportunities. In spite of intense competition and escalating labor cost, as one of the largest integrated environmental service providers in Hong Kong with market leading advantages in technology and economies of scale, Baguio sees vast opportunities in the fast growing environmental industry led by the rising public awareness on sustainable development in the city. According to the Census and Statistics Department, the value added of Hong Kong's environmental industry increased by 10.8% year on year to HK$9.3 billion in 2017 (or 0.4% of GDP). As a global trend, different industries in Hong Kong have been undergoing a transformation towards low carbon and green economy, which facilitates the demand for a greener and healthier living environment with less power consumption and waste generation. Therefore, the demand for cleaning and landscape services is still on a rising trend with tremendous room for growth.
On the other hand, on 1 January 2018, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") ended its long-running practice of accepting thousands of containers carrying scrap paper, plastics and metals for recycling and reuse. Governments around the world, including the Hong Kong Government, are now being forced to roll out their own disposal and recycling systems. The PRC's decision not to remain the dumping ground for foreign garbage has shined the spotlight on the need for countries to start facing up to their plastics addictions, and for makers of plastics and disposable goods to take on more responsibility for the environmental damage they inflict. The reform in the PRC has become a key milestone in speeding up the development of the environmental protection industry and meanwhile, an immediate alert to Hong Kong to tackle with the serious waste problem with her own resources.
Further, the PRC announced the implementation of "compulsory waste classification" since 1 July 2019 and Shanghai to be the pilot city. The vibrant development of environmental protection and recycling industries in the PRC has become a driving force for Hong Kong to gear up her efforts in the city's environmental protection measures and sustainable development. The city's leaders and institutions have long taken a proactive approach in motivating the public to achieve improved waste recycling and waste reduction in order to divert recyclables away from landfills. Measures including the Source Separation of Domestic Waste (2005), Tuen Mun EcoPark (2007), the Community Recycling Network (2011), the $1 billion Recycling Fund (2015) and many other green procurement policies have been introduced to promote waste reduction and recycling.
Whereas for food waste, projects such as the "Food Waste Recycling Projects in Housing Estates" under the Environment and Conservation Fund of the Hong Kong Government are being rolled out to arouse public awareness. These projects were launched in July 2011 to subsidise the installation of on-site food waste treatment facilities in private housing estates, organising related educational activities and setting up related service platforms to provide technical support to estates. Another 35 "Household Food Recycling Projects" have been approved and so far about 2,000 tonnes of food waste are being recycled.
However, all the above measures are far from being able to solve the escalating waste problems in Hong Kong. The Group believes that the active participation from the business sector in promoting more vigorous recycling industry development is a more effective approach in achieving the sustainable goals of the city and, therefore, sees huge business opportunities from the increasing demand of greening and environmental protection services. As a one-stop waste management and recycling operator, Baguio is working closely with the Hong Kong Government to advance the development of the green industry.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Competition remained intensive during the Period. The Group's gross profit was adversely affected due to increasing costs of labor, particular in the cleaning segment. Margins were also impacted dragging overall profitability downward. During the Period, the Group's revenue was approximately HK$719.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 4.5% from approximately HK$688.0 million for the corresponding period of 2018. Gross profit decreased by approximately 9.5% to approximately HK$42.9 million (1H2018: HK$47.4 million) and gross profit margin decreased by 0.9 percentage points ("p.p") to approximately 6.0% (1H2018: 6.9%). Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately HK$3.8 million, representing a year-on-year decline of approximately 69.5% (1H2018: HK$12.6 million), with net profit margin decreased by approximately 1.3 p.p to approximately 0.5% (1H2018: 1.8%).
Intensive competition has negatively impacted profit margins for our clearing business segment. To mitigate its exposure to heightened competition, Baguio will be more selective in the bidding process and focus only on high margin projects including those which require advanced skill sets or good governance such as airports, aircraft and public utilities. Furthermore, the Group is working on technological transformation to enhance overall work efficiency and productivity in order to consolidate its industry leading position.
In our landscaping business, Baguio has increased investment and manpower on seedling production as a strategy with a view to expand into large-scale landscaping projects. In past years there have been significant changes in requirements for better living environments along with improving living standards in Hong Kong and the PRC. Following the introduction of tougher greening policies from the Hong Kong Government, the Group is expecting a strong demand for quality landscaping in the coming years. Leveraging on its first-mover advantage, Baguio's plant nurseries in Zhongshan PRC have already started supplying seedlings to landscaping projects and other clients in the Greater Bay area. The landscaping business will become an important growth driver for the Group.
The Group has also long been one of the largest pest control service providers in Hong Kong, boasting a full spectrum of services, including pest investigation and inspection, species identification, pest control and monitoring since 2005. The pest control business aligns closely with the Group's Go-Green policy, and Baguio is dedicated to bettering the lives of people and creating a green and healthy environment for the community.
As one of the key players in processing recyclable wastes in Hong Kong, Baguio believes that the waste recycling and processing segment is a core pillar for the city's sustainability, and that efforts made at this stage will be rewarded greatly in future. Capitalising on moves made in 2018, Baguio intended to form a partnership with ALBA Group Asia Limited ("ALBA") and Swire Beverages Holdings Limited ("Swire"), for the formation of a joint venture (the "JV") dedicated to building and operating a state-of-the-art recycling facility for plastic waste, the first of its kind in Hong Kong. The facility is expected to commence operation in the third quarter of 2020, at which time it will be well placed to seize the opportunity brought by the onset of the strange spacing between alphabets and the proposed Producer Responsibility Scheme on plastic bottles. The Group is confident that the new facility will ease the problem of current lower-than-expected plastic bottle recycling rate and heavy reliance on exporting plastic recyclables.
Since 2018, continued effort has also been focused on expanding other recycling business areas, including glass bottles, animal waste and horticultural waste. The Group's glass bottle management facility commenced operation and passed the trial run in 2018. In addition, a strong and widespread waste collection network has been established. The Group is, therefore, well-positioned to participate in the soon-to-be vibrant resource recycling market in Hong Kong.
Interim Dividend
The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the Period (1H2018: Nil).
Revenue Breakdown of Major Business Segments
|
|
|
For the six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
% of total
|
|
Revenue
|
% of total
|
|
|
(HK$ Million)
|
revenue
|
(HK$ Million)
|
revenue
|
Change
|
Cleaning
|
513.5
|
|
71.5%
|
518.2
|
|
75.3%
|
-0.9%
|
Landscaping
|
97.2
|
|
13.5%
|
85.3
|
|
12.4%
|
+13.9%
|
Pest management
|
27.6
|
|
3.8%
|
23.5
|
|
3.4%
|
+17.6%
|
Waste management and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recycling
|
80.8
|
|
11.2%
|
61.0
|
|
8.9%
|
+32.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
719.1
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
688.0
|
|
|
100.0%
|
+4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Margin of Major Business Segments
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months
|
|
|
ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Cleaning
|
2.8%
|
4.7%
|
-1.9 p.p.
|
Landscaping
|
18.7%
|
17.3%
|
+1.4 p.p.
|
Pest management
|
9.2%
|
11.6%
|
-2.4 p.p.
|
Waste management and recycling
|
9.5%
|
9.4%
|
+0.1 p.p.
|
Overall
|
6.0%
|
6.9%
|
-0.9 p.p.
During the Period, the Group was able to secure tender contracts with its existing and new customers to drive overall revenue upwards. The Group has delivered satisfactory growth in its landscaping, pest management together with waste management and recycling segments by achieving approximately 13.9%, 17.6% and 32.5% revenue growth respectively, which offset the effect of revenue decrease from our cleaning segment. With the increasing demand for professional landscaping and arboriculture services, the landscaping segment still maintained higher gross profit margin. The overall gross profit margin dropped from 6.9% to 6.0% mainly due to increase in labor costs, especially in the cleaning segment. The increment in cost of services was higher than that in revenue.
Contracts on hand
As of 30 June 2019, the Group had a total amount of approximately HK$1,469.50 million worth of unexpired contracts on hand, among which, approximately HK$590.6 million would be recognised by the end of 2019; approximately HK$561.4 million would be recognised in 2020 and the rest of approximately HK$317.5 million would be recognised in 2021 and beyond.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
value to be
|
|
value to be
|
|
value to be
|
|
|
Unexpired
|
recognised by
|
recognised by
|
recognised in
|
|
|
contract
|
|
31 December
|
|
31 December
|
|
2021 and
|
|
|
value
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
beyond
|
|
(HK$ Million)
|
(HK$ Million)
|
(HK$ Million)
|
(HK$ Million)
|
Cleaning services
|
826.0
|
406.2
|
322.0
|
97.8
|
Landscaping services
|
159.9
|
83.6
|
69.1
|
7.2
|
Pest management services
|
75.4
|
30.6
|
35.7
|
9.1
|
Waste management and recycling services
|
408.2
|
70.2
|
134.6
|
203.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,469.5
|
|
590.6
|
|
561.4
|
317.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Baguio Green Group Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 11:15:03 UTC
|
|