Baguio Green : Announcement - Interim Result 2019

MARKET REVIEW

During the Period, the environmental industry in Hong Kong has been facing both challenges and opportunities. In spite of intense competition and escalating labor cost, as one of the largest integrated environmental service providers in Hong Kong with market leading advantages in technology and economies of scale, Baguio sees vast opportunities in the fast growing environmental industry led by the rising public awareness on sustainable development in the city. According to the Census and Statistics Department, the value added of Hong Kong's environmental industry increased by 10.8% year on year to HK$9.3 billion in 2017 (or 0.4% of GDP). As a global trend, different industries in Hong Kong have been undergoing a transformation towards low carbon and green economy, which facilitates the demand for a greener and healthier living environment with less power consumption and waste generation. Therefore, the demand for cleaning and landscape services is still on a rising trend with tremendous room for growth.

On the other hand, on 1 January 2018, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") ended its long-running practice of accepting thousands of containers carrying scrap paper, plastics and metals for recycling and reuse. Governments around the world, including the Hong Kong Government, are now being forced to roll out their own disposal and recycling systems. The PRC's decision not to remain the dumping ground for foreign garbage has shined the spotlight on the need for countries to start facing up to their plastics addictions, and for makers of plastics and disposable goods to take on more responsibility for the environmental damage they inflict. The reform in the PRC has become a key milestone in speeding up the development of the environmental protection industry and meanwhile, an immediate alert to Hong Kong to tackle with the serious waste problem with her own resources.

Further, the PRC announced the implementation of "compulsory waste classification" since 1 July 2019 and Shanghai to be the pilot city. The vibrant development of environmental protection and recycling industries in the PRC has become a driving force for Hong Kong to gear up her efforts in the city's environmental protection measures and sustainable development. The city's leaders and institutions have long taken a proactive approach in motivating the public to achieve improved waste recycling and waste reduction in order to divert recyclables away from landfills. Measures including the Source Separation of Domestic Waste (2005), Tuen Mun EcoPark (2007), the Community Recycling Network (2011), the $1 billion Recycling Fund (2015) and many other green procurement policies have been introduced to promote waste reduction and recycling.

Whereas for food waste, projects such as the "Food Waste Recycling Projects in Housing Estates" under the Environment and Conservation Fund of the Hong Kong Government are being rolled out to arouse public awareness. These projects were launched in July 2011 to subsidise the installation of on-site food waste treatment facilities in private housing estates, organising related educational activities and setting up related service platforms to provide technical support to estates. Another 35 "Household Food Recycling Projects" have been approved and so far about 2,000 tonnes of food waste are being recycled.