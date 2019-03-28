|
Baguio Green : Announcement – Final Results 2018
Baguio Green Group Limited
碧 瑤 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1397)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
•Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$1,429.5 million (2017: HK$1,207.6 million), representing an increase of approximately 18.4% as compared with the preceding year.
•Gross profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$92.9 million (2017: HK$97.3 million), representing a decrease of approximately 4.5% as compared with the preceding year.
•Profit attributable to shareholders of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$17.9 million (2017: HK$20.6 million), representing a decrease of approximately 13.2% as compared with the preceding year.
•A final dividend of HK0.7 cents (2017: HK1.4 cents) per share, totalling
HK$2,905,000 (2017: HK$5,810,000) was recommended by the Board for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Baguio Green Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Baguio") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year").
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
MARKET REVIEW
In view of population growth and economic development, Hong Kong's municipal solid waste ("MSW") generation has been continuously increasing, with its daily per capita domestic waste generation rate remaining at a significantly higher level comparing to neighboring Asian cities at similar degree of economic development. To tackle this problem, Hong Kong, as an international city, is obligated to take a more proactive approach in motivating the public to achieve waste recycling and waste reduction, as to divert recyclables away from landfills. After carefully considering the global trend, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "HKSAR") Government (the "Government") has implemented a basket of initiatives such as the Producer Responsibility Scheme ("PRS") on glass beverage containers, a proposed PRS on plastic bottles and the MSW Charging Scheme, etc., all encouraging the public and community to participate in source separation of waste as to minimize waste disposal and promote resources recovery. On the other hand, as the Government strives to create a welcoming competitive environment for the environmental services industry in the HKSAR, it has been actively refining the tendering process, with an aim to transforming it into an open, fair and transparent procedure. The aforementioned measures demonstrated the Government's determination in advancing the development of the recycling industry, laying an ideal operating environment for Baguio's one-stop waste management and recycling business.
BUSINESS Review
The Year was challenging to Baguio as Baguio experienced a more intense competition from local and regional players particularly in the cleaning business sector. The Group's gross profit was adversely affected. However, this didn't prevent Baguio from devoting its commitment in exploring opportunities in the recycling business and stepping up from a recyclable waste collector to be one of the key players in processing of recyclable wastes in Hong Kong. Although the initial expenses in these new projects would temporarily narrow the segment profit, Baguio believes that the waste cycling and processing segment will be the future growth driver and the efforts made at this stage will be rewarded.
Close to 40 years, Baguio has been tapping into different environmental service markets and successfully built a holistic and highly synergistic environmental services portfolio, ranging from cleaning, landscaping and pest management, to waste management and recycling. Further from gaining its first glass management contract and obtaining a tender lease in EcoPark for expanding its plastic waste recycling business in 2017, the Group kicked off the establishment of a glass and plastic bottles collection network during the Year. The glass waste treatment plant in Tuen Mun commenced operation in May 2018 and it adopted the advanced technology to produce glass cullets which can be used for the production of eco-friendly materials such as eco-paving blocks.
For waste composting, we continue to provide services to collect and deliver animal manure to the Animal Waste Composting Plant (the "AWCP") at Ngau Tam Mei and to operate the AWCP in composting the collected animal waste and turning it into organic compost which is then sold to third parties or reused in our landscaping business. In addition, Baguio has again showcased its competitive edge, as it has for the third time consecutively gained the contracts from the Environmental Protection Department of Hong Kong to recycle yard waste, namely Christmas tree and peach blossoms. Riding on its well-established collection network, Baguio is able to extend its recycling services to stable waste, yard waste, and glass and plastic wastes. Such service extension further demonstrated the Group's dedication and capability in tapping into new markets.
As for its landscaping business, the Group is expecting a strong demand in the coming years, especially after the introduction of greening policy from the Government. As there is an increasing trend of Government entities outsourcing landscaping contracts to professional services providers in the recent years, together with the rising living standard and the increasing demand for a cleaner living environment, Baguio is expecting a growing demand of landscaping services from the commercial, industrial, government and residential sectors, which will provide a strong growth momentum for the Group's business.
In order to stand out from the competition under an ever-changing and increasingly-regulated business environment, Baguio will continue to improve its management system, professional vocation training, and IT system. With its extensive network, strong operational support, advanced technological capabilities and strong track records in large scale tendering, Baguio would be able to enjoy first-mover advantage for future tenders.
Results
For the Year, the Group's revenue was approximately HK$1,429.5 million, indicating a stable growth of approximately 18.4% from approximately HK$1,207.6 million for the corresponding period of 2017, mainly attributable to the Group's dedicated efforts in gaining new and renewal contracts. Gross profit decreased by approximately 4.5% to approximately HK$92.9 million (2017: HK$97.3 million) and gross profit margin decreased by 1.6 percentage points ("p.p") to approximately 6.5% (2017: 8.1%). Decline in gross profit margin was mainly due to the increase in labor costs, particular in the cleaning segment. In addition, we continued to widen and deepen our recycling business where initial operating expenses were incurred for the new glass treatment plant and the building of collection network. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately HK$17.9 million, representing a year-on-year decline of approximately 13.2% (2017: HK$20.6 million), with net profit margin decreased by 0.5 p.p to approximately 1.2% (2017: 1.7%). Earnings per share was HK4.3 cents (2017: HK5.0 cents).
Final Dividend
The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend for the Year at HK0.7 cents (2017: HK1.4 cents) per ordinary share, totalling HK$2,905,000 (2017: HK$5,810,000), subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of the Company to be held on 13 June 2019. If so approved by the Shareholders, it is expected that the final dividend will be paid out on or around 5 July 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 20 June 2019.
Revenue breakdown of major business segments
|
For the year ended
31 December 2018
31 December 2017
Revenue
% of
Revenue
(HK$ million)
(HK$ million)
Change
Cleaning
1,065.1
74.5%
903.1
74.8%
+17.9%
Landscaping
186.1
13.0%
155.7
12.9%
+19.5%
Pest management
44.3
3.1%
39.5
3.3%
+12.3%
Waste management and recycling
134.0
9.4%
109.3
9.0%
+22.5%
Total
1,429.5
100.0%
1,207.6
100.0%
+18.4%
Gross profit margin of major business segments
For
|
|
|
2018
|
Gross profit
|
margin
Change
Cleaning
4.3%
6.2%
-1.9 p.p
Landscaping
16.2%
16.4%
-0.2 p.p
Pest management
10.9%
12.6%
-1.7 p.p
Waste management and recycling
8.9%
9.9%
-1.0 p.p
Overall
6.5%
8.1%
-1.6 p.p
Riding on our professional management, quality services and stringent control in safety precaution, the Group continued to maintain a high tender success rate at approximately 38% in 2018 (2017: 37%). During the Year, the Group was able to secure tender contracts with its existing and new customers to drive overall revenue upwards. The Group has delivered satisfactory growth in the overall service segments, especially in its waste management and recycling as well as the landscaping segments by achieving approximately 22.5% and 19.5% revenue growth respectively. With the increasing demand for professional landscaping and arboriculture services, the landscaping segment still maintained high gross profit margin. The overall gross profit margin dropped from approximately 8.1% to approximately 6.5% mainly due to increase in labor costs, especially in the cleaning segment and initial operating expenses were incurred for the glass treatment facility and collection network.
In addition, the Group successfully obtained three contracts from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of Hong Kong for provision of cleaning and supporting services and renewed a contract with the Airport Authority Hong Kong. Other than the provision of general cleaning services, we continuously strived to expand our services scope in order to enhance our competitiveness. In the waste management and recycling segment, although the initial operating expenses incurred for the new glass treatment plant and the building of collection network with the new glass management contracts affected the gross profit margin, we shall continue to widen and deepen our recycling business which we expect to exhibit major growth in the near future.
Contracts on hand
As of 31 December 2018, the Group had a total amount of approximately HK$1,701.2 million worth of unexpired contracts on hand, of which, approximately HK$1,028.3 million will be recognised by the end of 2019, approximately HK$393.3 million will be recognised in 2020 and the rest of approximately HK$279.6 million will be recognised in 2021 and beyond.
|
|
to be
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
|
|
|
|
beyond
(HK$ million)
(HK$ million)
(HK$ million)
(HK$ million)
Cleaning services
956.4
690.1
201.7
64.6
Landscaping services
243.2
174.7
57.0
11.5
Pest management services
28.1
26.3
1.3
0.5
Waste management and recycling services
473.5
137.2
133.3
203.0
Total
1,701.2
1,028.3
393.3
279.6
