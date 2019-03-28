Baguio Green : Announcement – Final Results 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Baguio Green Group Limited

碧 瑤 綠 色 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1397)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

•Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to approximately HK$1,429.5 million (2017: HK$1,207.6 million), representing an increase of approximately 18.4% as compared with the preceding year.

•Gross profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$92.9 million (2017: HK$97.3 million), representing a decrease of approximately 4.5% as compared with the preceding year.

•Profit attributable to shareholders of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$17.9 million (2017: HK$20.6 million), representing a decrease of approximately 13.2% as compared with the preceding year.

•A final dividend of HK0.7 cents (2017: HK1.4 cents) per share, totalling

HK$2,905,000 (2017: HK$5,810,000) was recommended by the Board for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Baguio Green Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Baguio") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year").