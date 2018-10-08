Log in
News : Companies
Baguio Green : Come and visit us at "Eco Expo Asia" 2018"

10/08/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Come and visit us at 'Eco Expo Asia' 2018'


08 Oct 2018

To echo the hottest green event - Eco Expo Asia 2018 in the town, a 'zero waste generation' concept is applied by utilizing numerous recyclable materials to build up and decorate our booth.

In addition, 2 green activities will be launched to increase the eco-awareness called 'Recycling Weight Guessing' game and the 'Glass Bottle Barter' activity during the exhibition and public day (28 Oct) respectively.

We are delighted to invite you to visit us at 'Eco Expo Asia' 2018 and share your green concept to us.

Eco Expo Asia 2018

Date: 25 - 28 Oct 2018 (Thu - Sun)

Time: 1000 - 1800

We look forward to your participation! See you there!

Disclaimer

Baguio Green Group Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:07:03 UTC
